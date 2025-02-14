Following Byron's No 24 Chevrolet were Dillon, Ross Chastain and Reddick in the five-caution race.
Wallace wins Daytona Duel 1, secures third-place start for 500
Image: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Bubba Wallace overcame adversity on Thursday night and gave Toyota another qualifying win with a little help.
Wallace outran defending Daytona 500 winner William Byron to win the first race of Speedweeks in Duel 1 on Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
After fending off Ty Dillon's No 10 Chevrolet in the final 10 laps, Wallace took the white flag as the leader and held his 23XI Racing car owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan out front for Toyota's third consecutive Duel win.
Wallace, who led six times for 20 laps, got a push from teammate Tyler Reddick and will start third in the Daytona 500 on Sunday.
"Thanks to Tyler," said Wallace, who started 15th and was involved in the race's second caution.
"Awesome to see two team cars working that well. We learned a lot for Sunday."
Helio Castroneves inducted into IMS Hall of Fame
Following Byron's No 24 Chevrolet were Dillon, Ross Chastain and Reddick in the five-caution race.
Driving the No 40 Chevrolet owned by Dale Earnhardt Jnr, Justin Allgaier raced his way into the Great American Race with a ninth-place finish.
"The emotions are about how everyone here wanted it," Allgaier said.
"(Earnhardt's) lip was quivering, his hands were shaking before the race. I don't think I've ever seen that out of Dale Jnr."
In his first race in Martin Truex Jnr's former No 19, polesitter Chase Briscoe started the 60-lap race but did not have the chance to show the speed he had in winning the first Daytona 500 pole for Toyota.
The first of the 241km qualifiers had its initial incident a mere three laps in as Zane Smith, running fifth, cut a tyre on the west end of the 4.02km superspeedway and scrubbed the outside wall in a one car incident.
With Clash winner Chase Elliott out front, Chandler Smith's No 66 Ford smacked the turn 1 wall after moving down on Justin Haley's No 7 Chevrolet, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves spun. The Toyotas of Wallace, Reddick and Ty Gibbs were also in it.
Content after running nearly half the laps, Briscoe retired the No 19, saving it from incident and putting it safely away for the 500-miler on Sunday, when he will lead the field.
Wallace and Byron swapped the lead before the No 23 Toyota driver pulled slightly ahead with 18 laps to go.
