Toyota's Elfyn Evans led Rally Sweden by less than a second after Friday's opening leg, with five drivers separated through the seven snowy stages by just 9.1 seconds.
Toyota team mate Takamoto Katsuta was in second place, 0.6 behind the Welshman, with Hyundai's Ott Tanak third and 2.5 off the leader in the second round of the championship.
Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was fourth, ahead of defending world champion team mate Thierry Neuville. Toyota's double champion Kalle Rovanpera was in sixth place and some 25.5 off the pace.
Saturday sees a further seven stages before the rally finishes on Sunday. Toyota's championship leader Sebastien Ogier, winner in Monte Carlo, is doing a partial programme this season and not competing in Sweden.
Evans leads tight battle in snowy Sweden
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images
Toyota's Elfyn Evans led Rally Sweden by less than a second after Friday's opening leg, with five drivers separated through the seven snowy stages by just 9.1 seconds.
Toyota team mate Takamoto Katsuta was in second place, 0.6 behind the Welshman, with Hyundai's Ott Tanak third and 2.5 off the leader in the second round of the championship.
Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was fourth, ahead of defending world champion team mate Thierry Neuville. Toyota's double champion Kalle Rovanpera was in sixth place and some 25.5 off the pace.
Saturday sees a further seven stages before the rally finishes on Sunday. Toyota's championship leader Sebastien Ogier, winner in Monte Carlo, is doing a partial programme this season and not competing in Sweden.
READ MORE
Life after Ferrari? Sainz taking a wait-and-see approach
Eni partners with Alpine for F1 return
Cindric claims narrow win in Daytona Duel 2
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos