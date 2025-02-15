Motorsport

Evans leads tight battle in snowy Sweden

15 February 2025 - 10:40 By Reuters
Toyota's Elfyn Evans led Rally Sweden by less than a second after Friday's opening leg, with five drivers separated through the seven snowy stages by just 9.1 seconds.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Toyota's Elfyn Evans led Rally Sweden by less than a second after Friday's opening leg, with five drivers separated through the seven snowy stages by just 9.1 seconds.

Toyota team mate Takamoto Katsuta was in second place, 0.6 behind the Welshman, with Hyundai's Ott Tanak third and 2.5 off the leader in the second round of the championship.

Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was fourth, ahead of defending world champion team mate Thierry Neuville. Toyota's double champion Kalle Rovanpera was in sixth place and some 25.5 off the pace.

Saturday sees a further seven stages before the rally finishes on Sunday. Toyota's championship leader Sebastien Ogier, winner in Monte Carlo, is doing a partial programme this season and not competing in Sweden.

