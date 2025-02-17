“In the team we have worked with young riders before and Ruche is the new project we have for 2025,” said BOE Motorsports team owner Jose Angel Gutierrez Boe.
“It's going to be a year of hard work, with the hope that results will come sooner rather than later. Ruche has a lot of potential and after the first day of testing in Portimao I believe we can achieve good results this season.”
Moodley follows in the footsteps of Brad Binder, the 2016 Moto3 world champion and only South African to win the title. His entry also makes him the first South African rider of colour in the world championship series.
“My ambition is to learn as quickly as possible,” said Moodley. “I want to be fighting at the front to show what I’m capable of.
“South African fans will be entertained in each category on race days with Brad Binder in MotoGP, his brother Darryn in Moto2 and me in Moto3. I’m proud to be representing my country in one of the most competitive categories in the world.”
The 2025 Moto3 season consists of 22 races across 18 countries, beginning in Thailand on March 2 and concluding in Valencia, Spain, on November 16.
South African talent Ruche Moodley set for Moto3 debut
Image: BOE Motorsports
South African rider Ruche Moodley is set to compete in the 2025 Moto3 World Championship, marking a significant step in his racing career.
The Gqeberha-born teenager, son of former SA superbike champion Arushen Moodley, will join BOE Motorsports for the upcoming season.
“I’m super excited to start this new journey,” said Moodley. “It’s a dream come true to be racing in the Moto3 World Championship. It’s a great opportunity and I need to work hard to make the most of it.”
Moodley has been racing internationally in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, a key development series for young riders. He was a regular top-10 finisher and secured a podium at Le Mans, a competition known for producing future world champions.
In 2025 Moodley will line up alongside New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan, both racing KTM machines in the highly competitive Moto3 category. BOE Motorsports has previously worked with riders such as Joel Kelso, David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco, the first female to compete in the series.
Image: BOE Motorsports
“In the team we have worked with young riders before and Ruche is the new project we have for 2025,” said BOE Motorsports team owner Jose Angel Gutierrez Boe.
“It's going to be a year of hard work, with the hope that results will come sooner rather than later. Ruche has a lot of potential and after the first day of testing in Portimao I believe we can achieve good results this season.”
Moodley follows in the footsteps of Brad Binder, the 2016 Moto3 world champion and only South African to win the title. His entry also makes him the first South African rider of colour in the world championship series.
“My ambition is to learn as quickly as possible,” said Moodley. “I want to be fighting at the front to show what I’m capable of.
“South African fans will be entertained in each category on race days with Brad Binder in MotoGP, his brother Darryn in Moto2 and me in Moto3. I’m proud to be representing my country in one of the most competitive categories in the world.”
The 2025 Moto3 season consists of 22 races across 18 countries, beginning in Thailand on March 2 and concluding in Valencia, Spain, on November 16.
READ MORE:
William Byron dodges crashes to win second Daytona 500 in a row
Evans keeps slender lead after three-way battle in Sweden
Aston Martin makes F1 history with crypto-paid sponsorship deal
South Africa's Van der Linde brothers victorious at Bathurst 12 Hour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos