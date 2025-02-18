Motorsport

Jack Doohan says he's 'not undermined' by Colapinto's arrival

18 February 2025 - 18:30 By Reuters
Jack Doohan, son of MotoGP great Mick, will be starting his first full campaign after making his F1 race debut in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year.
Image: Sam Bloxham/Getty Images

Formula One rookie Jack Doohan said he did not feel undermined by Franco Colapinto, a fan favourite for his races with Williams last year, joining his Alpine team as reserve driver on a long-term contract.

Speaking ahead of the sport's 10-team launch in London on Tuesday, the 22-year-old Australian faced questions about a move that could threaten his future at the Renault-owned team before it has picked up speed.

Doohan, son of MotoGP great Mick, will be starting his first full campaign after making his F1 race debut in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year.

Argentine Colapinto, 21, who has strong sponsor support, raced nine times for former champions Williams last year, scoring five points, and joined Alpine in January.

“I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year on a long-term contract,” said Doohan when asked whether he felt undermined. “No, I don't. Maybe I should, I don't know. I didn’t really understand that as a question, but definitely not.”

Doohan had said earlier that “you're always going to have pressure on your shoulders because you’re in such a cut-throat sport” but added that he would be “embracing it, and just enjoying my Formula One season.”

A further question asking about rumours Doohan might have only five or six races to impress enough to keep Colapinto out of the race seat was shut down by a team press officer before the Australian could reply. “I think we've covered the Franco topics, let's move on,” he said.

Alpine finished sixth last season with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, who has since moved to Haas, in a fully French line-up.

The season starts in Melbourne on March 16.

