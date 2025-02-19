Motorsport

Bearman reveals he failed driving test after ignoring stop sign

19 February 2025 - 07:03 By Reuters
Oliver Bearman will start his first full season in Australia on March 16 after an impressive debut as a stand-in for Ferrari and Haas last year.
Image: Sam Bloxham/Getty Images

Haas Formula One rookie Oliver Bearman gave hope to learner drivers around the world on Tuesday after revealing he failed his test the first time.

The surprise setback occurred in 2022, before the 19-year-old Briton's grand prix debut.

"I did pass the second time. I shouldn't have told that. I didn't stop at a stop sign," he told reporters ahead of Formula One's unprecedented 10-team season launch at London's 02 Arena.

"I didn't blow it. I slowed down. I was crawling but you're meant to stop. We don't have the signs on race tracks. Typical me, or typical racing driver, I thought I could pass my test without having lessons so that's probably where I went wrong. After that I took a few lessons before the second one."

One of his rivals will be 18-year-old Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes, who passed his driving test in January.

"I was quite nervous," Antonelli told Reuters on Tuesday, though he need not have worried. "After the test we had a nice conversation because she's passionate about the sport," he said about the examiner.

"But in the test she was being my examiner. No matter who I was, she wanted to see me respecting all the rules and everything. She said I did well. At the start, I was a bit too aggressive with the steering."

