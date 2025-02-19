Motorsport

F1 seeks to spice up Monaco Grand Prix with more mandatory pitstops

19 February 2025 - 07:02 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The FIA said an F1 commission meeting in London on Tuesday, ahead of a 10-team season's launch, had discussed "proposals for Monaco-specific regulations" to promote less processional racing at the tight and twisty circuit.
The FIA said an F1 commission meeting in London on Tuesday, ahead of a 10-team season's launch, had discussed "proposals for Monaco-specific regulations" to promote less processional racing at the tight and twisty circuit.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body is planning to spice up the showcase Monaco Grand Prix by forcing teams to carry out more pitstops.

The FIA said an F1 commission meeting in London on Tuesday, ahead of a 10-team season's launch, had discussed "proposals for Monaco-specific regulations" to promote less processional racing at the tight and twisty circuit.

"The commission agreed to increase the numbers of mandatory pitstops in the race," it said, without providing further details.

"The proposals will be further discussed by the sporting advisory committee in the coming weeks."

The mandatory minimum is one pitstop per race.

Overtaking is extremely difficult around the streets of Monaco, with qualifying and pole position even more crucial than at other races.

"You can't change the layout of the circuit. As we've seen previously, and particularly with the cars as big as they are now, the race is very much dictated by the Saturday," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

"What we saw last year was if you get a red flag early on and everybody puts another (kind of) tyre on, then it's very static.

"Stating that you have to use potentially all three (tyre) compounds brings in another element, so it becomes a two-stop race and should it rain as well there would also be a mandatory two-stop.

"It's unique to the race and it's due to the nature of the circuit."

The FIA said there would also no longer be any restriction on the number of gearboxes teams could use during a season as the reliability of designs had rendered the regulation obsolete. 

READ MORE:

Jack Doohan says he's 'not undermined' by Colapinto's arrival

Formula One rookie Jack Doohan said he did not feel undermined by Franco Colapinto, a fan favourite for his races with Williams last year, joining ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

ESPN expected to end F1 coverage after 2025 — report

ESPN's relationship with Formula 1 racing is on its last lap.
Motoring
2 days ago

Aston Martin makes F1 history with crypto-paid sponsorship deal

Aston Martin claimed a Formula One first on Friday in announcing a multiyear sponsorship with Coinbase paid entirely in cryptocurrency.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Delhi, Mumbai to host Tesla’s first India showrooms — sources news
  2. Trump plans 25% vehicle tariffs to reshape US trade policy news
  3. IN PICS | Hamilton makes statement in red at 2025 F1 season launch Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Chery Tiggo Cross Reviews
  5. New Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history New Models

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Chery Tiggo Cross