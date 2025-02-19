Hamilton and Leclerc complete first runs in new Ferrari SF-25

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari's 2025 Formula One car its track debut on Wednesday, with the Monegasque going first before handing over to his new seven-times world champion teammate.

The SF-25, an evolution of last year's car, ran at the Fiorano test track, with crowds of fans seeking a glimpse, after a livery launch in London on Tuesday along with the other nine teams.

“We drove the car today and I can see the craziness around the track and that's amazing to see,” Leclerc told reporters.

Ferrari will be chasing their first title since 2008, when they were constructors' champions, in what could be an even closer season than last year when they were runners-up to McLaren.

Pre-season testing starts in Bahrain next week with the opening race in Australia on March 16.

“Today is a huge day for me,” said Hamilton, 40, in a video released to coincide with the launch. I knew that I needed something new, I knew I needed this new challenge, I think when I got here I realised just how much I needed it and how great it felt.

“And we're literally walking around with a smile, such a big smile on my face every day I come to work, it's very revitalising.”