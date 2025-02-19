"I'm sure it's probably the last place the drivers want to be, paraded out in front of a stadium full of fans, but Formula One is entertainment, it's a show and it's the 75th anniversary [of the championship].
IN PICS | Hamilton makes statement in red at 2025 F1 season launch
Image: Sam Bloxham/Getty Images
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton appeared in Ferrari red for the first time outside Italy as Formula One put on an unprecedented and spectacular 10-team season launch in front of 15,000 fans on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Briton, who has moved from Mercedes, received the loudest cheer of the night when he took the stage for an event that coincided with the birthday of his Italian team's late founder Enzo.
"I feel so full of life, so much energy, because everything's new and I'm focused on what is up ahead," Hamilton told his home crowd at London's 02 Arena. "I'm so proud to be part of the team. Something new and exciting for me."
The two-hour show, with British comedian and host Jack Whitehall gently ribbing the protagonists, featured lights, lasers and musical acts, including former boy band Take That and US country singer Kane Brown.
Liberty Media-owned Formula One said their YouTube channel had smashed through the 1-million viewers mark, breaking a previous live-event record of 289,000.
"The event is all about the fans and without the fans there is no sport," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters before the show started.
"I'm sure it's probably the last place the drivers want to be, paraded out in front of a stadium full of fans, but Formula One is entertainment, it's a show and it's the 75th anniversary [of the championship].
"A huge amount of effort has gone into tonight by Formula One and all 10 teams."
There was a time when the teams struggled to agree on what day it was, but Formula One's surging popularity and revenues have concentrated minds.
The success of the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, and the arrival in cinemas later this year of Brad Pitt's Hollywood drama F1, led to tickets for the event selling out in minutes.
The show, featuring all 20 drivers, was broadcast live around the world and streamed on social media.
"It feels like there's a big rock concert ready to happen," American Zak Brown, CEO of champions McLaren, told reporters earlier. "I've been a fan for a while of doing more fan events, whether that's a launch or making the testing that we do a little more focused on the fan."
The teams each had only seven minutes to present their liveries - the cars either old ones repainted or engineless shells made for show that will not go anywhere near a circuit.
Red Bull's had an engine in it but Sauber had announced well in advance theirs would be auctioned off after the event.
Ferrari, last year's runners-up, will launch their 2025 car at Maranello on Wednesday while McLaren and Williams ran theirs at Silverstone last week in interim liveries.
