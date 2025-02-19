Lawson enters the lion’s den with a smile

Liam Lawson has one of the toughest gigs in Formula One as teammate to Max Verstappen, but while the 23-year-old New Zealander could be in for a beating, he also expects to learn quickly this season.
Verstappen has won four titles in a row with Red Bull and has a reputation, as one reporter put it to Lawson ahead of Tuesday's F1 launch extravaganza in London, of being a "teammate eater".
Lawson is the first teammate Verstappen, 27, has had younger than him but is starting his first full season and has yet to finish higher than ninth in 11 starts for sister team RB. Six months ago, he was not sure of having a seat in F1.
Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and, most recently Sergio Perez have all tried to live with the Dutch driver's brilliance and fallen short.
"It's a great opportunity, the biggest opportunity I've ever had," Lawson told reporters.
"I think it depends on how you look at it.
"Max is extremely successful in the sport but coming in knowing the team's goal of winning the constructors' (title) and getting back on top, that's what I'm here to help achieve.
"If we're doing that, I know I'm doing my job."
While Verstappen retained his drivers' crown, Red Bull lost theirs to McLaren last season, a result largely due to Mexican Perez's shocking collapse in form.
Lawson will be expected to be a more consistent number two, supporting Verstappen and banking the points needed for the constructors' championship while learning unfamiliar tracks.
"As fast as Max is, I get access to everything he's doing so from a learning opportunity it's also massive," said the Kiwi.
"There's nobody better to learn off than him."
"I don't expect to come in and be the best. Obviously we all believe we are the best. In any top level sport you can't go into a match or a game and think the person (against you) could be better than you.
"We all believe we are, and I do, but going up against guys who have done eight or nine seasons of Formula One, I don't expect to come in and beat somebody like that off the bat.
"For me it's about progressing towards that goal of winning. I definitely have enough of that self-belief."
The season starts on March 16 in Melbourne, the closest Lawson has to a home race.
"Hopefully the Australians don't hate me too much," he said while smiling.
"It's a cool track. I did four laps in a V8 Supercar around it last year and it was fun."
Lawson enters the lion’s den with a smile
Image: Zak Mauger/Getty Images
