Motorsport

No talks with Verstappen and no change of approach, says Russell

19 February 2025 - 08:21 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
George Russell, a double race winner last year when Mercedes finished fourth overall, is in his fourth year at the German outfit and will be the effective team leader alongside Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
George Russell, a double race winner last year when Mercedes finished fourth overall, is in his fourth year at the German outfit and will be the effective team leader alongside Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
Image: Sam Bloxham/Getty Images

George Russell has not spoken to Formula One champion Max Verstappen since their end-of-season bust-up in Abu Dhabi last December, and the Mercedes driver said on Tuesday he was also not about to change his approach to driving.

Russell and Red Bull's four-times champion traded accusations last year, with Verstappen saying he had lost respect for the Briton, who accused him of threatening behaviour and bullying.

"I haven't spoken (to him)," Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, told reporters at a 10-team season launch in London when asked whether there had been a  reconciliation.

"No concerns about him or his driving or anything."

"That happened last year, and I want to focus on myself," said the Briton, who has a new teammate in Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli after the departure to Ferrari of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"Obviously, things I felt got out of line at the end of last year and I made it clear I'm not going to take it. But it's 2025 and I want to focus on the job and the job is to win.

"I'm not going to change my approach by fighting him, fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same and I guess we'll see when we get going."

Verstappen declined to engage in a pre-season war of words.

"I have no intention to continue any kind of beef in February," the champion, who also has a new teammate in New Zealander Liam Lawson, told reporters.

"I'm enjoying my time away from Formula One and getting ready for the season. I have nothing to say about that subject."

Russell, a double race winner last year when Mercedes finished fourth overall, is in his fourth year at the German outfit and will be the effective team leader alongside Antonelli.

Verstappen won his fourth successive title in 2024 but McLaren's Lando Norris is the bookmakers' favourite after last year's battle.

The season starts in Australia on March 16. 

READ MORE:

Jack Doohan says he's 'not undermined' by Colapinto's arrival

Formula One rookie Jack Doohan said he did not feel undermined by Franco Colapinto, a fan favourite for his races with Williams last year, joining ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

ESPN expected to end F1 coverage after 2025 — report

ESPN's relationship with Formula 1 racing is on its last lap.
Motoring
2 days ago

Life after Ferrari? Sainz taking a wait-and-see approach

Carlos Sainz drove his 2025 Williams for the first time at a cold, grey Silverstone on Friday but the former Ferrari driver reserved judgment on how ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Delhi, Mumbai to host Tesla’s first India showrooms — sources news
  2. Trump plans 25% vehicle tariffs to reshape US trade policy news
  3. IN PICS | Hamilton makes statement in red at 2025 F1 season launch Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Chery Tiggo Cross Reviews
  5. New Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history New Models

Latest Videos

Germany's election tests a far-right firewall
2025 Chery Tiggo Cross