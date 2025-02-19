George Russell has not spoken to Formula One champion Max Verstappen since their end-of-season bust-up in Abu Dhabi last December, and the Mercedes driver said on Tuesday he was also not about to change his approach to driving.
Russell and Red Bull's four-times champion traded accusations last year, with Verstappen saying he had lost respect for the Briton, who accused him of threatening behaviour and bullying.
"I haven't spoken (to him)," Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, told reporters at a 10-team season launch in London when asked whether there had been a reconciliation.
"No concerns about him or his driving or anything."
"That happened last year, and I want to focus on myself," said the Briton, who has a new teammate in Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli after the departure to Ferrari of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.
"Obviously, things I felt got out of line at the end of last year and I made it clear I'm not going to take it. But it's 2025 and I want to focus on the job and the job is to win.
"I'm not going to change my approach by fighting him, fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same and I guess we'll see when we get going."
Verstappen declined to engage in a pre-season war of words.
"I have no intention to continue any kind of beef in February," the champion, who also has a new teammate in New Zealander Liam Lawson, told reporters.
"I'm enjoying my time away from Formula One and getting ready for the season. I have nothing to say about that subject."
Russell, a double race winner last year when Mercedes finished fourth overall, is in his fourth year at the German outfit and will be the effective team leader alongside Antonelli.
Verstappen won his fourth successive title in 2024 but McLaren's Lando Norris is the bookmakers' favourite after last year's battle.
The season starts in Australia on March 16.
No talks with Verstappen and no change of approach, says Russell
