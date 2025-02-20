Daytona 500 draws mixed ratings amid rain delays

The Daytona 500 carried the sports calendar over the busy Presidents' Day weekend, but the “Great American Race” still suffered a ratings hit.
After waiting out a nearly four-hour rain delay, the 41-car field resumed under the lights on Sunday, putting it up against the NBA All-Star Game. Despite the delay, the Daytona 500 did manage to draw an average of 6.761-million viewers on Fox.
That was up 13% from the 5.96-million who tuned in for last year's race, which was forced to Monday due to weather, but down from the 8.17-million viewers who watched the 2023 race held on a Sunday.
The 6.76-million viewers still made this year's race the most-watched over Presidents' Day weekend, topping the 4.4-million who tuned into the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off on ABC on Saturday night. The Daytona 500 peaked at 7.959-million viewers from 2.05-2.15pm ET, shortly after the green flag dropped to begin the race at about 1.30pm.
After two delays, the race resumed for good around 6.20 and William Byron finally took the checkered flag a bit after 9.30pm.
It was the first race in NASCAR's seven-year, $7.7bn (R142.3bn), media rights deal that includes Fox, NBC Sports, Amazon and TNT Sports. The Cup Series moves to Atlanta this weekend for Saturday's Ambetter Healthy 400.
Byron recorded his second consecutive Daytona 500 win for his 14th career victory while also producing the 10th win at the 500 for Hendrick Motorsports, breaking a tie with Petty Motorsports.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
