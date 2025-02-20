Motorsport

Hamilton confident in Ferrari’s title chances — and his own

20 February 2025 - 08:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton drove his new Ferrari Formula One car for the first time on Wednesday and said the team had everything they needed to win the championship and were ready to do so.
Lewis Hamilton drove his new Ferrari Formula One car for the first time on Wednesday and said the team had everything they needed to win the championship and were ready to do so.
Image: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton drove his new Ferrari Formula One car for the first time on Wednesday and said the team had everything they needed to win the championship and were ready to do so.

The 40-year-old Briton told reporters in a video call from Maranello that he was more hopeful than ever of claiming his eighth title.

Hamilton acknowledged he was still acclimatising to his new surroundings, the driver staying in his motorhome by the test track to speed up integration, but replied simply “yes” to a question about Ferrari's readiness.

“I've worked with two world championship winning teams before. I know what a winning team looks and feels like,” added the driver who won his first title with McLaren in 2008 and the rest with Mercedes.

“The passion here is like nothing you've ever seen. They've got absolutely every ingredient they need to win a world championship.

“It's just about putting all the pieces together. We've got a great leader in (team boss) Fred (Vasseur) and in (chair) John (Elkann) and in (CEO) Benedetto (Vigna).

“Everyone just has a really calm and good approach.”

Ferrari last won a title in 2008, the constructors' championship. Their last driver to win an individual crown was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, the year Hamilton made a sensational debut.

The Italians finished runners-up last year to McLaren, who remain favourites for a repeat. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is chasing his fifth title in a row, a feat previously achieved only by Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.

Hamilton's new teammate Charles Leclerc was overall runner-up in 2022.

Asked whether he was more hopeful about winning an eighth title, the most successful F1 driver of all time again replied “Yes”.

“It's going to be close at the top, but I've got a great teammate,” said Hamilton. “The energy that I'm receiving from the team, there's magic here.

“It's going to still take a lot of hard work and grafting from absolutely everyone, and everyone's putting that in already to achieve it, but it's also about belief. Everyone here dreams of winning with Ferrari, every single person in this team.”

Hamilton said that if he were to win the elusive championship, one that he felt robbed of in 2021, he would not then be retiring.

“If I was fortunate enough to win another title, which is obviously what we're setting out to do, I don't see myself stopping,” he said.

Leclerc told reporters in a separate call that Hamilton's timing was good, while Vasseur said the Briton has brought fresh energy.

“I think Lewis is coming into the team at the right time,” said Leclerc.

“The fact that Lewis has joined the team has been a big boost and has been amazing in so many ways.

“I feel like the team is very, very calm and very clear in what is the direction to work in and not getting too affected by everything that is going around the team, and that is extremely important.”

The season starts in Australia on March 16.

READ MORE

Hamilton and Leclerc complete first runs in new Ferrari SF-25

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari's 2025 Formula One car its track debut on Wednesday, with the Monegasque going first before handing ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Lawson enters the lion’s den with a smile

Liam Lawson has one of the toughest gigs in Formula One as teammate to Max Verstappen, but while the 23-year-old New Zealander could be in for a ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

F1 debates swearing restrictions after heated weekend

Formula One teams have discussed the governing body's clampdown on swearing after mixed responses to incidents in other series at the weekend.
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Antonelli plans to follow Hamilton's advice Motorsport
  2. Trump administration acts to overturn New York’s congestion pricing plan news
  3. Nikola declares bankruptcy, plans asset sale amid EV market struggles news
  4. Suzuki aims to boost sales by a third by 2030, invest heavily in India news
  5. NASCAR penalises Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing for spoiler modification Motorsport

Latest Videos

2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU
First budget speech postponement since 1994