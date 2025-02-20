NASCAR penalised driver Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) on Wednesday for modifying a spoiler on the No 19 Toyota at the Daytona 500 last weekend.
Briscoe, who won the pole for the season-opening race and placed fourth behind winner William Byron, lost 100 driver points and 10 playoff points. Briscoe, in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, fell from 10th to 39th in the driver standings with -67 points.
JGR was fined $100,000 (R1.84m) and docked 100 owner points and 10 playoff points. Crew chief James Small was suspended for four races.
NASCAR said modifications to the spoiler were found during inspection at the NASCAR Research and Development Centre in Concord, North California. There was a violation because the spoiler base is a single-source part and cannot be modified.
JGR later on Wednesday indicated it plans to appeal the penalty.
“The issue was caused in the assembly process when bolts used to attach the spoiler base to the deck lid caused the pre-drilled holes to wear due to supplied part interferences,” JGR said.
There were other penalties announced on Wednesday pertaining to Sunday's race at Daytona Beach, Florida. The No 34 Front Row Motorsports team of driver Todd Gilliland and the No 51 Rick Ware Racing team of driver Cody Ware were penalised 10 driver points and 10 owner points for a safety violation of adding ballast to their cars.
NASCAR penalises Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing for spoiler modification
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
NASCAR penalised driver Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) on Wednesday for modifying a spoiler on the No 19 Toyota at the Daytona 500 last weekend.
Briscoe, who won the pole for the season-opening race and placed fourth behind winner William Byron, lost 100 driver points and 10 playoff points. Briscoe, in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, fell from 10th to 39th in the driver standings with -67 points.
JGR was fined $100,000 (R1.84m) and docked 100 owner points and 10 playoff points. Crew chief James Small was suspended for four races.
NASCAR said modifications to the spoiler were found during inspection at the NASCAR Research and Development Centre in Concord, North California. There was a violation because the spoiler base is a single-source part and cannot be modified.
JGR later on Wednesday indicated it plans to appeal the penalty.
“The issue was caused in the assembly process when bolts used to attach the spoiler base to the deck lid caused the pre-drilled holes to wear due to supplied part interferences,” JGR said.
There were other penalties announced on Wednesday pertaining to Sunday's race at Daytona Beach, Florida. The No 34 Front Row Motorsports team of driver Todd Gilliland and the No 51 Rick Ware Racing team of driver Cody Ware were penalised 10 driver points and 10 owner points for a safety violation of adding ballast to their cars.
MORE:
How William Byron's rise compares to Jeff Gordon's best years
William Byron dodges crashes to win second Daytona 500 in a row
10 storylines to follow for the 2025 Nascar Cup Series
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos