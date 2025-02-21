Guenther Steiner and the Haas F1 team have reached a resolution to their very public legal dispute surrounding the non-renewal of the former's contract.
Steiner, the former Haas F1 team principal, withdrew all allegations and dismissed claims against the team with prejudice — therefore the case cannot be refiled. Both parties said the matter is settled and wished each other well.
Steiner, 59, served as a prominent figure with the Haas F1 team from its inception in 2014 to 2023. His contract was not renewed at the end of 2023, however.
A staple of Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries, Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu, the North Carolina-based team's director of engineering.
Steiner took legal action in May 2024, contending that Haas' popularity largely was due to his efforts. He also alleged that Haas continued to use his name and likeness.
Guenther Steiner drops legal case against former team Haas F1
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Guenther Steiner and the Haas F1 team have reached a resolution to their very public legal dispute surrounding the non-renewal of the former's contract.
Steiner, the former Haas F1 team principal, withdrew all allegations and dismissed claims against the team with prejudice — therefore the case cannot be refiled. Both parties said the matter is settled and wished each other well.
Steiner, 59, served as a prominent figure with the Haas F1 team from its inception in 2014 to 2023. His contract was not renewed at the end of 2023, however.
A staple of Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries, Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu, the North Carolina-based team's director of engineering.
Steiner took legal action in May 2024, contending that Haas' popularity largely was due to his efforts. He also alleged that Haas continued to use his name and likeness.
READ MORE
Goodwood festival to mark 40 years since Senna’s first F1 victory
Antonelli plans to follow Hamilton's advice
Hamilton confident in Ferrari’s title chances — and his own
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos