Motorsport

Guenther Steiner drops legal case against former team Haas F1

21 February 2025 - 21:44 By Reuters
Steiner, 59, served as a prominent figure with the Haas F1 team from its inception in 2014 to 2023. His contract was not renewed at the end of 2023, however.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Guenther Steiner and the Haas F1 team have reached a resolution to their very public legal dispute surrounding the non-renewal of the former's contract.

Steiner, the former Haas F1 team principal, withdrew all allegations and dismissed claims against the team with prejudice — therefore the case cannot be refiled. Both parties said the matter is settled and wished each other well.

A staple of Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries, Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu, the North Carolina-based team's director of engineering.

Steiner took legal action in May 2024, contending that Haas' popularity largely was due to his efforts. He also alleged that Haas continued to use his name and likeness.

