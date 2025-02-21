Motorsport

Nürburgring bans motorcycles from tourist drives

21 February 2025 - 10:47 By Motoring Staff
To enhance safety, the track operator is introducing exclusive time slots for motorcycles and professional training sessions.
Image: Supplied

Germany's iconic Nürburgring has restructured its offerings for motorcyclists, implementing significant safety measures for the upcoming season.

The most notable change is the separation of motorcycles and cars on the track, meaning they will no longer share the circuit during the popular Touristenfahrten (tourist drives). 

To enhance safety, the track operator is introducing exclusive time slots for motorcycles and professional training sessions. Nürburgring’s tourist rides, which allow private vehicle owners to drive on the Nordschleife and Grand Prix circuit, remain a popular attraction.

“The safety of all participants is our top priority,” said Nürburgring managing director Ingo Böder.

“Our analysis showed the different driving dynamics of cars and motorcycles can lead to misunderstandings. Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable as they lack the protective structure of a car. This is why we have decided to separate them completely and restructure the experience to maximise safety.”

Under the new plan, motorcycles will only be permitted on the 21km Nordschleife during supervised training sessions and guided courses. The measures aim to provide a safer and more controlled environment for riders.

For more information visit the Nürburgring website.

