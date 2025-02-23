Motorsport

F1 considering louder future with V10 engines and sustainable fuel

23 February 2025 - 15:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Current F1 engines are hugely expensive and far quieter than the ear-splitting naturally aspirated and high-revving V10s which bowed out at the end of 2005 (pictured).
Current F1 engines are hugely expensive and far quieter than the ear-splitting naturally aspirated and high-revving V10s which bowed out at the end of 2005 (pictured).
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One could be racing towards a far noisier future after the sport's governing body triggered talk of a return to roaring V10 engines, this time powered by fully sustainable fuel.

Grand prix cars have been powered by 1.6l V6 turbo hybrid engines since 2014, with new rules from next year to 2030.

The current engines, while marvels of engineering, are hugely expensive and far quieter than the ear-splitting naturally aspirated and high-revving V10s which wowed the fans until their final appearance on the starting grid in 2006.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, raised the possibility in a post on Instagram reflecting on Formula One's spectacular — and very loud — 10-team launch in London last Tuesday.

The crowd, more than 15,000-strong, had booed mention of the FIA during the proceedings.

“This week’s F1 launch in London has triggered a lot of positive discussion on the future of the sport,” said the Emirati in the post on Thursday night.

Sainz replaces Vettel as a director of F1 drivers union

Carlos Sainz was named a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, the trade union for Formula One drivers.
Motoring
4 hours ago

“While we look forward to the introduction of the 2026 regulations on chassis and power units, we must also lead the way on future technological motorsport trends.

“We should consider a range of directions including the roaring sound of the V10 running on sustainable fuel. Whichever direction is chosen, we must support the teams and manufacturers in ensuring cost control on R&D expenditure.”

An FIA spokesperson confirmed discussions were ongoing with stakeholders over the sport's technical direction from 2030, and a working group was likely to be set up to explore all possibilities.

“A V10 power train running on sustainable fuel would be part of those considerations which would be tied to environmental and cost-containment measures,” he added.

“While we are fully focused on the introduction of the 2026 regulations, and the prospect of the competitive racing they will bring, we also need to keep an eye on the future.”

Some car manufacturers might be in favour of simpler and cheaper engines, even if V10s represent a technological step back.

Some brands, such as Renault-owned Alpine, are already heading for an all-electric future but see Formula One as an important marketing platform and are keen to keep the entertainment values high.

“If sustainable fuel is doing the right job to be zero emission ... maybe we don't need any more to be so complicated or so expensive in terms of engine development,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said last year.

“So we may think to go back to engines that are much lighter and maybe with a good sound.”

READ MORE:

Guenther Steiner drops legal case against former team Haas F1

Guenther Steiner and the Haas F1 team have reached a resolution to their very public legal dispute surrounding the non-renewal of the former's ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Goodwood festival to mark 40 years since Senna’s first F1 victory

The Goodwood Road Racing Club is to mark the 40th anniversary of three-time Formula One Champion Ayrton Senna’s first Grand Prix victory at the 1985 ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Hamilton confident in Ferrari’s title chances — and his own

Lewis Hamilton drove his new Ferrari Formula One car for the first time on Wednesday and said the team had everything they needed to win the ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volkswagen expands Tiguan line-up with two new engines New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New VW Golf 8.5 GTI delivers extra power and poise First Drives
  3. SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado New Models
  4. FIA condemns 'tribalist' booing of Verstappen and Horner Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mitsubishi Triton Reviews

Latest Videos

Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS