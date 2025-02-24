Motorsport

Aston Martin anticipates instant gains from Newey’s arrival

24 February 2025 - 10:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Adrian Newey's move was announced in September and the 65-year-old Briton, whose cars have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, has been on gardening leave with no input in the AMR25.
Adrian Newey's move was announced in September and the 65-year-old Briton, whose cars have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, has been on gardening leave with no input in the AMR25.
Image: Andrew Ferraro/Getty Images for Aston Martin

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no substitute for the mind of Adrian Newey and Aston Martin expect Formula One's foremost designer to have an immediate impact when he joins them next month, according to team boss Andy Cowell.

Speaking before the team's digital 2025 car launch on Sunday, Cowell said Newey's arrival from Red Bull was " brilliant".

"He's one of the few engineers who can bridge across aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics and the data logger that is the driver," he said.

"He can communicate well with the driver and pull out the comments the telemetry perhaps isn't showing and can bring that back into the factory on campus and help us chase the thing that will deliver the best lap time improvement.

"I think we'll feel the benefit of him in the opening days," said Cowell. "I'm sure he's frustrated with not working on a Formula One car at the moment, specially as there are new regulations out.

"I'm sure he will come up with observations pertinent to the car concept, and also in terms of the tools and the fidelity of our tools and equipment, and his thoughts on where we should make improvements."

Aston Martin finished fifth overall last season with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll.
Aston Martin finished fifth overall last season with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll.
Image: Mark Sutton/Getty Images

Newey's move was announced in September and the 65-year-old Briton, whose cars have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, has been on gardening leave with no input in the AMR25.

He is due to start at the Silverstone factory after pre-season testing in Bahrain ends on February 28, with the opening race in Melbourne on March 16.

Fifth overall

Aston Martin, with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll, finished fifth overall last season.

"Human creativity is hard to quantify, isn't it?," said Cowell, when asked where Newey's "magic"' lay. "There's the threat of AI coming in and taking over from human creativity, but I think AI is a tool that helps human creativity. Individuals like Adrian, he's got a broad perspective and the determination to chase down beliefs in performance, and I believe that's what he will add."

Asked whether it would be fair to say AI would never be a substitute for Newey, Cowell replied: "You can probably make it broader than that, can't you? It's not only Adrian."

Cowell also had praise for Alonso, hungry for success at the age of 43 and more than 10 years on from his last win. "We're lucky we've got Fernando and Lance on long-term contracts. That's not a problem at the moment," he said.

"Our challenge is coming up with a fast race car and giving it to them to do well. Age is a number. Fernando is a phenomenal individual and he's very welcome in our team. Fernando's experiences and feedback are amazing. His feedback from the simulator is exceptionally good," added the boss, who took over from Mike Krack last month and reports to owner Lawrence Stroll, Lance's father.

Cowell said the team had set no timeframe for success and would not cut corners, with a new wind tunnel in the "commissioning phase" but no date set for it to become operational.

"We have confidence that if our improvement rate is steep, and is steeper than our opponents, we will catch them, we will get to the front," he said.

READ MORE:

FIA condemns 'tribalist' booing of Verstappen and Horner

Formula One's governing body urged fans to show more respect after 'tribalist' booing of four-time champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull boss ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Sainz replaces Vettel as a director of F1 drivers union

Carlos Sainz was named a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, the trade union for Formula One drivers.
Motoring
4 hours ago

F1 considering louder future with V10 engines and sustainable fuel

Formula One could be racing towards a far noisier future after the sport's governing body triggered talk of a return to roaring V10 engines, this ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Guenther Steiner drops legal case against former team Haas F1

Guenther Steiner and the Haas F1 team have reached a resolution to their very public legal dispute surrounding the non-renewal of the former's ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volkswagen expands Tiguan line-up with two new engines New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New VW Golf 8.5 GTI delivers extra power and poise First Drives
  3. SVI launches new B6 armour package for Toyota Prado New Models
  4. FIA condemns 'tribalist' booing of Verstappen and Horner Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mitsubishi Triton Reviews

Latest Videos

Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS