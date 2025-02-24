Carlos Sainz was named a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), the trade union for Formula One drivers.
His appointment was announced on Sunday.
The Spaniard replaces four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who stepped down from the role after retiring from F1 at the end of 2022.
"I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects," Sainz said in a post on the association's Instagram page.
"I'm very happy and proud to do my part by taking on the directors' role in the GPDA."
Sainz, 30, joined Williams after relinquishing his place at Ferrari to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
He joins GPDA chair Alex Wurz, Mercedes driver George Russell and legal adviser Anastasia Fowle on the board.
"We are delighted to welcome Carlos as a GPDA director," Wurz said.
"He has been an active and engaged member of the GPDA for several years and we sincerely appreciate his commitment in stepping up to this vital role."
Sainz replaces Vettel as a director of F1 drivers union
Image: Sam Bloxham/Getty Images
