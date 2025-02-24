Motorsport

WRC drivers hit back at FIA after Fourmaux fined for swearing

24 February 2025 - 17:17 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The statement came after Hyundai's French driver Adrien Fourmaux (pictured) was fined €10,000 (R192,077), with a further 20,000 suspended, for swearing in a television interview at the end of this month's Rally Sweden.
The statement came after Hyundai's French driver Adrien Fourmaux (pictured) was fined €10,000 (R192,077), with a further 20,000 suspended, for swearing in a television interview at the end of this month's Rally Sweden.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

World rally drivers issued a joint statement on Monday condemning the governing body's crackdown on swearing and seeking talks with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to help find an “urgent solution”.

The statement came after Hyundai's French driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined €10,000 (R192,077), with a further €20,000 suspended, for swearing in a television interview at the end of this month's Rally Sweden.

The fine was the first since amendments to the sporting code in January set out stiff sanctions for drivers who break the rules concerning conduct, including bad language.

The drivers and co-drivers, some not full-time professionals, said they had been inspired by Formula One colleagues to express a joint opinion as the World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA).

“In recent months ... there has been an alarming increase in the severity of the sanctions imposed for minor, isolated and unintentional language lapses,” they added. “This has reached an unacceptable level.”

The drivers said common colloquialism was not equal to a genuine insult or act of aggression and non-native speakers might not be aware of the meaning.

“The exorbitant fines are vastly disproportionate to the average income and budget in rallying,” they added.

“We are also concerned with the public impression these excessive sums create in the minds of fans, suggesting this is an industry where money doesn't matter.”

The statement said there was a “fundamental question” of where the money was going, with a lack of transparency undermining confidence in the system.

“We call for a direct communication and engagement between the FIA and president and WoRDA members to find a mutually agreeable and urgent solution.”

Formula One drivers, who hit out at Ben Sulayem last November in a GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association) statement, face bigger fines.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was punished for his language in a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix last September.

READ MORE

FIA condemns 'tribalist' booing of Verstappen and Horner

Formula One's governing body urged fans to show more respect after 'tribalist' booing of four-time champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull boss ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

F1 debates swearing restrictions after heated weekend

Formula One teams have discussed the governing body's clampdown on swearing after mixed responses to incidents in other series at the weekend.
Motoring
5 days ago

Guenther Steiner drops legal case against former team Haas F1

Guenther Steiner and the Haas F1 team have reached a resolution to their very public legal dispute surrounding the non-renewal of the former's ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes unveil W16 F1 car for new era with Russell and Antonelli Motorsport
  2. WRC drivers hit back at FIA after Fourmaux fined for swearing Motorsport
  3. Gordon Murray Group launches lightweight chassis architecture project news
  4. DFSK extends warranty for K01S bakkie and C35 panel van news
  5. REVIEW | BMW M3 Competition Touring merges practicality with storming ... Reviews

Latest Videos

Lesufi apologies for water crisis in Gauteng
Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS