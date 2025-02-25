Motorsport

Jorge Martin to miss season-opening Thailand GP with new injuries

25 February 2025 - 09:07 By Reuters
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is set to undergo surgery on his left hand on Tuesday to stabilise the fractures and recovery time will be assessed post-surgery.
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the season's first Grand Prix in Thailand after suffering a fracture to his left foot and a triple fracture to his left hand, his Aprilia Racing team said on Monday.

Martin is set to undergo surgery on his left hand on Tuesday to stabilise the fractures and recovery time will be assessed post-surgery.

“Jorge Martin suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture during a training session,” Aprilia said. “After a surgical consultation, it was decided to proceed with surgery, which will take place tomorrow [Tuesday] at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona.”

Martin had undergone surgery earlier this month after breaking his right hand and foot in a nasty crash in Sepang, Malaysia.

According to Spanish media reports, the 27-year-old was due to receive medical clearance to compete at Thailand's Chang International Circuit from Friday before suffering the accident while training at the Menargues karting circuit in Spain.

Aprilia said test rider Lorenzo Savadori will replace Martin in Thailand.

