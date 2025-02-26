Motorsport

Antonelli tops the time sheets for Mercedes in first F1 test

26 February 2025 - 14:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kimi Antonelli, 18, was first out on track and led at the end of the opening four-hour stint with a quickest lap of 1:31.428 on medium tyres and 78 laps under his belt without incident.
Kimi Antonelli, 18, was first out on track and led at the end of the opening four-hour stint with a quickest lap of 1:31.428 on medium tyres and 78 laps under his belt without incident.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton did more than a full race distance on his first day of testing for Ferrari on Wednesday but Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, his replacement at Mercedes, topped the opening session time sheets and did the most mileage.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton completed a solid 70 laps in total and was fifth fastest by lunchtime at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit with the times of little real significance now.

Antonelli, 18, was first out on track and led at the end of the opening four-hour stint with a quickest lap of 1:31.428 on medium tyres and 78 laps under his belt without incident.

New Zealander Liam Lawson, four-time world champion Max Verstappen's new Red Bull teammate, spun his new RB21 but was second fastest and 0.132 slower, with Williams' Alex Albon third.

Lawson did 58 laps and Albon 63 on a day that started breezy and chilly at about 14ºC.

Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda, fourth on the time sheets, matched Antonelli's 78 lap tally, with British rookie Oliver Bearman completing 72 for Haas.

Australian rookie Jack Doohan was testing for Alpine and ended the session sixth with 68 laps and compatriot Oscar Piastri was eighth for champions McLaren and did 66 laps.

Teams have three days of testing in Bahrain before the 24-race season starts in Australia on March 16.

MORE:

Fans welcome back on Albert Park track after 2023 invasion

Australian Grand Prix organisers said they have lifted a ban on motor sport fans entering the Albert Park track after the Formula One race in a ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Hamilton gears up for first proper test of his new Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will have a first impression of how his Ferrari rates against the rest when Formula One starts three days of testing in Bahrain on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes unveil W16 F1 car for new era with Russell and Antonelli

Mercedes showed off their new W16 car in a digital launch on Monday as they prepare for pre-season testing and a fresh start after the departure of ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | We examine the running costs of our VW Amarok Reviews
  2. Horner says boos made him more disappointed for Verstappen Motorsport
  3. Antonelli tops the time sheets for Mercedes in first F1 test Motorsport
  4. New JAC Motors X200 EV is an all-electric load-lugger New Models
  5. Mercedes starts road testing new solid-state battery pack news

Latest Videos

US, Ukraine agree to terms of critical minerals deal | REUTERS
Malajika challenges Chauke for Title