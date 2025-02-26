Motorsport

Fans welcome back on Albert Park track after 2023 invasion

26 February 2025 - 08:31 By Reuters
The practice of fans being allowed to walk along the track post-race and get up close to drivers on the podium was banned last year after a crowd invasion in 2023.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australian Grand Prix organisers said they have lifted a ban on motor sport fans entering the Albert Park track after the Formula One race in a return to tradition.

A large number of fans rushed onto the track in the closing stages of the race and were able to reach the stranded Haas car driven by Nico Hulkenberg.

Organisers said the "track walk" was back after approval from authorities.

"The track walk is a unique and cherished experience for our fans, and we are very excited to be able to welcome it back for 2025 and have the moment shared around the world," Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Travis Auld said on Wednesday.

Organisers said there would be a range of measures to ensure the track walk would be safe for the F1 season-opener on March 16, including purpose-built barrier gates and increased security.

They said a record 452,055 spectators attended the Australian Grand Prix's four-day race week last year.

Hamilton gears up for first proper test of his new Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will have a first impression of how his Ferrari rates against the rest when Formula One starts three days of testing in Bahrain on ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Mercedes unveil W16 F1 car for new era with Russell and Antonelli

Mercedes showed off their new W16 car in a digital launch on Monday as they prepare for pre-season testing and a fresh start after the departure of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

FIA condemns 'tribalist' booing of Verstappen and Horner

Formula One's governing body urged fans to show more respect after 'tribalist' booing of four-time champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull boss ...
Motoring
2 days ago
