Motorsport

F1 back to V10s? Horner says he’d support the move

27 February 2025 - 11:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner has expressed support for an eventual return to V10 engines despite his team spending heavily on designing their own power unit for the new era starting in 2026.
Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner has expressed support for an eventual return to V10 engines despite his team spending heavily on designing their own power unit for the new era starting in 2026.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner has expressed support for an eventual return to V10 engines despite his team spending heavily on designing their own power unit for the new era starting in 2026.

The naturally aspirated V10s, which disappeared from the starting grid in 2006, are far louder than the V6 turbo-hybrid units but are being mooted as a future option with sustainable fuel.

The governing FIA said last week discussions were ongoing with stakeholders about the sport's technical direction from 2030 and a working group was likely to be set up to explore all possibilities.

“Personally, from a sporting perspective, looking at what the future engine of Formula One should be beyond this next generation, particularly with the way that sustainable fuel is going, it opens up all sorts of opportunities,” said Horner.

“Inadvertently, we’ve ended up with a very expensive, very complex engine from 2026 onwards.

“The purist in me would love to go back to a V10 done responsibly with sustainable fuel that reintroduced the sounds of grand prix racing,” he added at preseason testing in Bahrain.

“It's an interesting concept and one to certainly look for after this current set of regulations.”

Red Bull, who will be partnered by Ford from 2026 after a split from Honda, have built a powertrains plant next to their Milton Keynes headquarters.

MORE:

F1 to spice up Monaco GP with two mandatory two stops

Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix will have two mandatory pitstops per driver to liven up the racing, the sport's governing body said on ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Norris fastest as power cut disrupts F1 testing

Title favourite Lando Norris was fastest for Formula One champions McLaren after a power cut disrupted the first day of preseason testing in Bahrain ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Horner says boos made him more disappointed for Verstappen

Red Bull boss Christian Horner responded on Wednesday to 'tribalist' booing at a 10-team Formula One launch in London last week by saying he was more ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton goes fastest for Ferrari on second morning of F1 testing Motorsport
  2. Kamm celebrates 60 years of the Porsche 912 with exclusive new model New Models
  3. New Volvo ES90 will have a driving range of up to 700km New Models
  4. REVIEW | Why the Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT forces you to take it easy Reviews
  5. F1 back to V10s? Horner says he’d support the move Motorsport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The milk of kindness — and a murderous monkey
Gossip Girl: You can tell Jesus that the bitch is back!