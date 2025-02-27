Motorsport

Verstappen and Norris joke about their 'terrible' relationship

27 February 2025 - 16:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Formula One rivals Max Verstappen, left, and Lando Norris joked about their 'terrible' relationship on Thursday ahead of what promises to be another big championship battle between the two this season.
Formula One rivals Max Verstappen, left, and Lando Norris joked about their 'terrible' relationship on Thursday ahead of what promises to be another big championship battle between the two this season.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joked about their "terrible" relationship on Thursday ahead of what promises to be another epic championship battle between the two this season.

Red Bull's Verstappen will be chasing his fifth title in a row, a feat previously achieved only by seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, when the campaign kicks off in Australia on March 16.

McLaren's Norris, last year's runner-up, is a favourite for his first.

With both attending a pre-season testing press conference at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit and probed about their friendship and rivalry, after clashes on track last year, Verstappen played along with some mock theatre.

"Yeah, it's a terrible relationship," the Dutch driver told reporters. "We don't get on any more, you know. It's taken its toll. Yeah. Big drama."

Norris, sitting alongside, then chipped in: "We had a fight the other day in a local pub."

That triggered Verstappen to add: "We had to get escorted. I always say, you should see the other guy ..."

Norris finally spoke more seriously, the Briton saying both were looking forward to more of last year and more battles with more potential winners.

"I think there's going to be others involved, which will make it more exciting for everyone. I know there are going to be tough battles and I'm sure some of them are not always going to end the way I want or hopefully Max wants, but we're racing drivers," he added.

"We get along. We've always said those kind of things. I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what's correct and what's not correct, but we respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track."

Verstappen could not argue with that when offered the final word: "No, that's beautifully said."

MORE

Hamilton goes fastest for Ferrari on second morning of F1 testing

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Ferrari on the second morning of preseason Formula One testing in Bahrain on Thursday.
Motoring
8 hours ago

F1 back to V10s? Horner says he’d support the move

Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner has expressed support for an eventual return to V10 engines despite his team spending heavily on designing ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

F1 to spice up Monaco GP with two mandatory two stops

Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix will have two mandatory pitstops per driver to liven up the racing, the sport's governing body said on ...
Motoring
13 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. New McLaren feels similar to last year's, says Norris Motorsport
  2. Kia unveils new EV4 electric saloon and hatchback New Models
  3. Ducati risk MotoGP rivals closing the gap — but hold Marquez trump card Motorsport
  4. Verstappen and Norris joke about their 'terrible' relationship Motorsport
  5. Kamm celebrates 60 years of the Porsche 912 with exclusive new model New Models

Latest Videos

Looted WFP supplements sold in Congo pose health risks: doctor | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | The milk of kindness — and a murderous monkey