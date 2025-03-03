Motorsport

Ferrari secures convincing World Endurance Championship win in Qatar

03 March 2025 - 11:48 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ferrari’s Nielsen (Left), Fuoco (centre) and Molina (right) celebrate victory.
Ferrari’s Nielsen (Left), Fuoco (centre) and Molina (right) celebrate victory.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari took a dominant one-two-three finish at the weekend’s Qatar 1,812km in the season opener of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Losail.

On Saturday Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen — winners of last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours — raced to victory in the 10-hour race from third on the grid in the No 50 Ferrari.

The No 51 Ferrari AF Corse 499P Hypercar qualified on pole in the hands of Antonio Giovinazzi and all three of the Italian cars enjoyed a spell at the front of the 18-strong field in the 10-hour race.

Robert Kubica secured runner-up spot in the No 83 Ferrari with Yifei Ye and new recruit Philip Hanson, crossing the finish line 0.3 seconds ahead of the No 51 Ferrari crewed by Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

BMW M Team WRT was fourth with its No 15 BMW M Hybrid V8 driven by Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello and former Formula One star Kevin Magnussen.

Defending Manufacturers’ champion Toyota claimed fifth and sixth with its pair of GR010 Hybrids, the No 8 leading home the sister No 7 car having started on the back row of the grid.

Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA was eighth with its No 12 V-Series R Hypercar driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Jenson Button.

Last year’s Qatar winner Porsche came away with a solitary point for 10th position with the Mo 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry, as the 963 struggled for speed throughout.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie driven by Marco Sørensen, Alex Riberas and Roman De Angelis was 17th in its WEC debut.

In the production-based LMGT3 class, Daniel Juncadella in TF Sport’s No 33 Corvette Z06 fended off a final hour challenge from Grégoire Saucy in United Autosports’ McLaren 720S, with less than half a second separating the pair at the flag.

Round 2 of the 2025 FIA WEC campaign — the 6 Hours of Imola, in Italy — will take place on April 18-20. The season’s premier event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, takes place on June 14-15.

MORE:

WATCH | Aston Martin reveals race-ready Valkyrie hypercar

Set to compete in the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it will make its official race debut at the ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Ford to return to top-level endurance racing in 2027

Ford has confirmed its return to top-tier prototype sports car racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2027, aiming to compete in the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

SA's Kelvin van der Linde to pair up with Valentino Rossi for Le Mans

The SA star and MotoGP legend will share a BMW M4 in the World Endurance Championship
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volkswagen debuts new budget SUV to be built in Mzansi news
  2. Tesla sales decline across Scandinavia as Musk faces test of brand news
  3. McLaren leads Ferrari in testing pace, Williams makes strides Motorsport
  4. Lower interest rates drive increased SA car sales in February news
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

Congo trades blame with rebels over rally blasts that killed 13 | REUTERS
Joslin Smith kidnapping case resumes