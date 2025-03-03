Motorsport

Mazepin’s F1 test visit sparks controversy

03 March 2025 - 07:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Haas terminated a sponsorship contract with Russian potash producer Uralkali, then controlled by Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, in 2022 and repaid the balance last year after legal action and a visit by bailiffs at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Haas terminated a sponsorship contract with Russian potash producer Uralkali, then controlled by Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, in 2022 and repaid the balance last year after legal action and a visit by bailiffs at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin's appearance at Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain caused a stir and triggered questions on Friday about his presence in the paddock.

Mazepin's son Nikita raced for the US-owned Haas team before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the deal was ended.

Dmitry has been described by the EU as "a member of the closest circle" of Russian President Vladimir Putin and remains on an EU sanctions list which his son was removed from last year.

The EU sanctions do not apply in Bahrain and it was not known how Mazepin secured a paddock pass.

"Dmitry was on a personal visit. He has remained friends with many people in the Formula One family and was happy to see them in Bahrain," ESPN quoted a representative of Mazepin as saying, without clarifying who provided the pass.

Oliver Oakes, principal of the Renault-owned Alpine team whose Hitech junior teams were backed by Mazepin before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, told reporters he  said hello to the oligarch.

"Yes, he's a friend, yes I used to be together with him in Hitech. He was here catching up with another friend. It's nice to see him. I'm not going to go into that. The world's a crazy place," he said.

Haas terminated a sponsorship contract with Russian potash producer Uralkali, then controlled by Mazepin, in 2022 and repaid the balance last year after legal action and a visit by bailiffs at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Russell fastest for Mercedes on final day of F1 testing

George Russell wrapped up Formula One's third and final day of preseason testing in Bahrain with Mercedes on top after he went faster than reigning ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Sainz criticises F1's limited preseason testing

Williams driver Carlos Sainz expressed frustration on Friday at Formula One's limited pre-season testing and suggested teams should be allowed to ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Tempo di martello? Hamilton learning new lingo at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has had to learn a new racing language as he settles in at Ferrari and it sounds like "Hammer Time" is history.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rea Vaya stations in Joburg offer free Wi-Fi news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Lexus LX Overtrail headlines MY25 upgrades New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Mercedes-Benz E200 Reviews
  4. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  5. Autoliv sells Russian business to buyer of former Mercedes plant news

Latest Videos

2025 Mercedes-Benz E200
South Africa hosts the first G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting