Katherine Legge will make her Nascar Cup Series debut this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Live Fast Motorsports announced Monday.
Legge, 44, will drive the No 78 Chevrolet in Sunday's Shriners Children's 500, becoming the first woman to compete in a Cup Series race since Danica Patrick at the 2018 Daytona 500.
Legge, a native of England, has five career starts in the Nascar Xfinity Series, most recently at Road America in 2023.
She ran a partial schedule in the IndyCar Series in 2024 and has made four starts at the Indianapolis 500, where she set a record for fastest qualifying time by a woman in 2023.
Katherine Legge set for Nascar Cup Series debut at Phoenix
Image: Logan Riely/Getty Images
