Pirelli to take over as official MotoGP tyre supplier from 2027

06 March 2025 - 16:51 By Reuters
Pirelli, which already supplies tyres for Moto2 (pictured) and Moto3, replaces French company Michelin, which has been the premier category's sole supplier since 2016.
Image: Pirelli

Pirelli will become MotoGP's sole tyre supplier on a five-year contract from 2027, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Thursday.

Pirelli, which already supplies tyres for Moto2 and Moto3, replaces French company Michelin, which has been the premier category's sole supplier since 2016.

MotoGP's technical regulations will change significantly in the 2027 season, with the competition making a switch from 1,000cc to 850cc motorcycles to improve rider safety.

“Pirelli will become the official tyre supplier to MotoGP from 2027,” MotoGP said. “A new five-year contract until 2031, now being finalised, will coincide with a new era for the sport as new MotoGP bikes and technical regulations debut in 2027.

“The strategy of having a single supplier in the paddock will provide the perfect development ladder for the champions of tomorrow to hone their craft on their way to the top.”

Italian company Pirelli already supplies tyres to Formula One, whose owners Liberty Media last year announced a takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna. The acquisition is being investigated by the European Commission.

