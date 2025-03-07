Motorsport

Ecclestone sells F1 car collection to Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz

07 March 2025 - 13:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
British media reports have valued the collection at an estimated £500m (R11.68bn).
British media reports have valued the collection at an estimated £500m (R11.68bn).
Image: Supplied

Bernie Ecclestone has sold his large car collection to Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz for an undisclosed sum in a deal that will see them put on public display, the former Formula One supremo confirmed on Friday.

Mateschitz, 32, is the son of the late Austrian Red Bull billionaire Dietrich, who was a team founder and owner and personal friend of Ecclestone.

The 69 cars date from the start of the Formula One championship in 1950 and include examples raced by champions Alberto Ascari, Mike Hawthorn, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet and Michael Schumacher.

British media reports have valued them at an estimated £500m (R11.68bn).

“They've gone to a good home, which is the real thing I was interested in making sure,” Ecclestone, 94, told Reuters by telephone from Switzerland. “They'll present them somewhere into a museum so people can have a look at them, which has never happened before.

“It's good. I'm more than happy that's where they've gone. I wouldn't have sold them to [just] anyone unless I knew where they were going to finish up. They're going to build something like a museum and that's where they'll be.”

Tom Hartley Jnr appointed for sale of Ecclestone’s historic Grand Prix and F1 cars

Tom Hartley Jnr, a UK-based dealer in classic and historic sports and racing cars, has been appointed to oversee the sale of Bernie Ecclestone’s ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Ecclestone said he had interest from all over but largely from “the wrong people”.

The Daily Mail newspaper quoted Mateschitz as saying the collection would be “carefully preserved, expanded over the years and in the near future it will be made accessible to the public at an appropriate location.”

The cars have been stored at a secure hangar at Biggin Hill airfield in southern England and have not been publicly accessible, other than for occasional individual outings at races.

One highlight is a controversial Brabham BT46B “fan car”, named after the huge downforce-generating fan in the back, that Austrian Lauda raced to victory in Sweden in 1978 before it was withdrawn.

The Ferraris include the 375F1 Ascari drove to victory in the 1951 Italian Grand Prix, Hawthorn's title-winning 1958 car and Schumacher's 2002 car.

“After collecting and owning them for so long, I would like to know where they have gone and not leave them for my wife to deal with should I not be around,” Ecclestone said when it was announced in December that the cars were for sale.

READ MORE:

Sir Elton John's ex Aston Martin DB7 set for auction

A 1995 Aston Martin DB7 once owned by Sir Elton John is to go up for auction on April 9 at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire. The ...
Motoring
1 day ago

All the 2025 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards winners revealed

South African motoring observers have a number of annual awards programmes to reference on the journey to buying their next vehicle.
Motoring
1 week ago

What it costs to own a 1984 Mercedes W123 230E for a year

An old Benz can add value to your life and not cost too much money, writes Brenwin Naidu
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ecclestone sells F1 car collection to Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz Motorsport
  2. South Africa's smart driving licences delayed yet again Motoring
  3. REVIEW | Underrated Mitsubishi Triton proves a supremely capable double cab Reviews
  4. Hamilton and Leclerc put on a special show for Ferrari fans Motorsport
  5. Lloyd Marlowe sets his sights on Toyota Fortuner Challenge 2025 Features

Latest Videos

Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS
Supreme Court won't let Trump block USAID project funds | REUTERS