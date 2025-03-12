“I'm very lucky I can get away with living a normal life. So I'm making sure to make the most of it while I can.
Teen F1 star Oliver Bearman juggles racing fame and ‘normal’ life
Briton spoken of as potential replacement at Ferrari for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton
Image: Reuters
Oliver Bearman raced for Ferrari in Formula One last year, has gone on training rides with cycling great Tadej Pogacar and this weekend starts his first full season against the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
Only 19, and a Monaco resident like many of his F1 rivals, the Briton said he wants to make the most of “normal” life while he can.
That will not be easy for the tall Haas driver, who as a stand-in a year ago in Saudi Arabia became Ferrari's youngest rookie and now boasts 2.4-million followers on Instagram.
He has been spoken of as a potential replacement at Ferrari for seven-times world champion Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver of all time, when the 40-year-old retires.
A recent full-time move to Monaco, which brings tax advantages Bearman is open about but is also a logical step for someone who has not lived in England for years, could provide some shade from the F1 limelight.
“There's plenty of more well-known athletes and nobody knows me, which is great,” the Briton, who left his home in Chelmsford in 2021 to compete in Italian F4 (which he won), told Reuters after testing in Bahrain last month.
