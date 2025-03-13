Motorsport

Embattled Doohan sees growing threats beyond Colapinto

13 March 2025 - 11:01 By Reuters
Jack Doohan, the son of motorcyling great Mick Doohan, said it was not just Colapinto he needed to watch out for.
Jack Doohan, the son of motorcyling great Mick Doohan, said it was not just Colapinto he needed to watch out for.
Jack Doohan says his Formula One race seat is probably coveted by all four of Alpine's reserve drivers, not just Franco Colapinto, as he heads into the Australian Grand Prix under pressure to perform.

Australian Doohan will start his first full campaign of Formula One at Albert Park on Sunday after making his race debut in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year.

His build-up has been distracted by speculation about his future after Argentinian Colapinto's recruitment among Alpine's reserve drivers, who include Estonian Paul Aron, Japan's Ryo Hirakawa and Indian Kush Maini.

The highly-fancied Colapinto, who has strong sponsor support, raced nine times for former champions Williams last year, scoring five points.

Doohan, the son of motorcycling great Mick Doohan, said it was not just Colapinto he needed to watch out for.

“I think I have to perform every time I’m in the car, regardless,” he told the pre-race press conference at Albert Park on Thursday.

The highly-fancied Franco Colapinto, who has strong sponsor support, raced nine times for former champions Williams last year, scoring five points.
The highly-fancied Franco Colapinto, who has strong sponsor support, raced nine times for former champions Williams last year, scoring five points.
“If you didn’t realise, we have four reserve drivers. All four of them, not just Franco, probably want my seat, if not Pierre’s [Gasly] as well.

“I wanted seats while I was reserve driver the past two years.

“I’m going to enjoy every race as [if] it’s my last. I want to enjoy every moment I’m in the car.”

Some pundits have questioned Doohan's place in F1 and claimed he may have only a handful of races to convince the French team to keep him on.

Alpine's executive adviser Flavio Briatore told French media in December that while the team would start the year with Doohan and Gasly, it would see how the season progressed.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri said compatriot Doohan deserved his F1 chance and needed to be afforded time to establish himself.

“It’s always great to have another Aussie and I think Jack has proved through his junior career that he deserves a chance. It’s nice to see him here,” Piastri told the press conference.

“I know it’s never an easy thing to come into a race seat again when you’ve spent so much time out of a seat. You’re not jumping back into just any race car, you’re jumping in an F1 car.

“I think time is going to be an important thing and trying to learn.”

