Motorsport

Hamilton eager for Ferrari debut at Albert Park

13 March 2025 - 08:58 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An energised Lewis Hamilton is enjoying "the most exciting period" of his life as he adapts to his new team Ferrari and gears up for the challenge of winning a record eighth Formula One world championship with the Italian outfit.
An energised Lewis Hamilton is enjoying "the most exciting period" of his life as he adapts to his new team Ferrari and gears up for the challenge of winning a record eighth Formula One world championship with the Italian outfit.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

An energised Lewis Hamilton is enjoying “the most exciting period” of his life as he adapts to his new team Ferrari and gears up for the challenge of winning a record eighth Formula One world championship with the Italian outfit.

Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix will be Hamilton's first race for the glamour team after winning his seven titles with McLaren and Mercedes.

The 40-year-old Briton said he was still getting to grips with his car and the Ferrari way of doing things but he was finding the work stimulating.

“Coming into Ferrari power, it's something quite new, different vibration, different feel, different way of working. The whole team works completely differently,” he told reporters at Albert Park on Thursday.

“You're looking at things from a different perspective, which makes it exciting and challenging.

“This is the most exciting period of my life, so I'm really just enjoying it and I'm so excited to get in the car tomorrow.”

While McLaren appeared to have the edge in speed at winter testing, according to Formula One data, Ferrari were not far behind in Bahrain.

Hamilton said he was confident in his car but offered only a modest target of a top-five finish for the first race. He said he was still in a transition period of building relationships and trust at his new team which could last half the season.

“While respect is given, trust is something that's built over time,” he said.

“I come with a very open mind coming into this weekend. It is about getting into a season, it's about getting into a good rhythm.”

Hamilton's switch has cranked up Ferrari fans' hopes of a first championship since the 2008 constructors' title, but the Briton said the only pressure he was under at Maranello came from his own desire to succeed.

“I've been giving absolutely everything to training to push my mind and my body further than I have before, trying to see if I can excel and just squeeze more juice out of this,” he said.

“And I'm under no assumptions that it will be easy.

“But ... the outside pressure there is just non-existent for me.”

READ MORE

Piastri’s new McLaren deal reportedly exceeds $25m a year

After helping McLaren to a constructor's championship in 2024, Oscar Piastri was rewarded with a multi-year contract worth nearly $26m (R477.27m) per ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Verstappen: Red Bull not fastest right now, but that can change

Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen downplayed Red Bull's chances at Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix, saying the car is ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Teen F1 star Oliver Bearman juggles racing fame and ‘normal’ life

Briton spoken of as potential replacement at Ferrari for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Hyundai Exter sits in crosshairs of formidable competition Reviews
  2. 1967 Ford Mustang once owned by Thierry Henry auctioned for R3.3m news
  3. Affordable ID.Every1 and Tera crucial to VW's next chapter New Models
  4. Embattled Doohan sees growing threats beyond Colapinto Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Suzuki XL6 Reviews

Latest Videos

Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say | REUTERS
Drought in Somalia could push a million more into hunger | REUTERS