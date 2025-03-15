Marc Marquez beat his younger brother Alex in Saturday's sprint at the Argentina Grand Prix to extend his lead in the MotoGP championship and Francesco Bagnaia came in third as Ducati swept the podium.
Marc had clinched his second straight pole of the season with a lap record earlier on Saturday and the Spaniard led from start to finish, with Gresini's Alex finishing less than a second behind him.
The sprint podium was a repeat of the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand as Marc Marquez moved up to 49 points and Alex is 11 points behind.
Johann Zarco had done well to put a Honda bike on the front row for the first time since 2023 but the Frenchman made a poor start from the and fell behind, eventually finishing fourth.
Marc Marquez wins Argentina sprint ahead of brother Alex
Image: Ducati
Marc Marquez beat his younger brother Alex in Saturday's sprint at the Argentina Grand Prix to extend his lead in the MotoGP championship and Francesco Bagnaia came in third as Ducati swept the podium.
Marc had clinched his second straight pole of the season with a lap record earlier on Saturday and the Spaniard led from start to finish, with Gresini's Alex finishing less than a second behind him.
The sprint podium was a repeat of the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand as Marc Marquez moved up to 49 points and Alex is 11 points behind.
Johann Zarco had done well to put a Honda bike on the front row for the first time since 2023 but the Frenchman made a poor start from the and fell behind, eventually finishing fourth.
READ MORE:
Marquez pips brother Alex to pole with lap record in Argentina
Norris takes pole for McLaren at Australian Grand Prix
Hamilton impressed by Pitt's speed in 'authentic' F1 movie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos