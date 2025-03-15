Motorsport

Marc Marquez wins Argentina sprint ahead of brother Alex

15 March 2025 - 20:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The sprint podium was a repeat of the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand as Marc Marquez (pictured) moved up to 49 points and Alex is 11 points behind.
The sprint podium was a repeat of the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand as Marc Marquez (pictured) moved up to 49 points and Alex is 11 points behind.
Image: Ducati

Marc Marquez beat his younger brother Alex in Saturday's sprint at the Argentina Grand Prix to extend his lead in the MotoGP championship and Francesco Bagnaia came in third as Ducati swept the podium.

Marc had clinched his second straight pole of the season with a lap record earlier on Saturday and the Spaniard led from start to finish, with Gresini's Alex finishing less than a second behind him.

The sprint podium was a repeat of the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand as Marc Marquez moved up to 49 points and Alex is 11 points behind.

Johann Zarco had done well to put a Honda bike on the front row for the first time since 2023 but the Frenchman made a poor start from the and fell behind, eventually finishing fourth.

READ MORE:

Marquez pips brother Alex to pole with lap record in Argentina

Ducati's Marc Marquez stormed to his second pole of the season with a lap record in cloudy conditions at the Argentina Grand Prix on Saturday, ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Norris takes pole for McLaren at Australian Grand Prix

McLaren's Lando Norris kept his cool on a sweltering afternoon at Albert Park to take pole position at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Hamilton impressed by Pitt's speed in 'authentic' F1 movie

Brad Pitt's speed is real and Hollywood's 'F1' movie will be the most authentic racing film ever seen when it hits cinema screens in June, according ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marc Marquez wins Argentina sprint ahead of brother Alex Motorsport
  2. BMW expects €1bn hit to earnings from escalating tariffs news
  3. Mercedes-Benz unveils new CLA as all-electric coupé-sedan New Models
  4. IN PICS | Toyota Fortuner Challenge a gruelling display of greatness and grit Features
  5. Marquez pips brother Alex to pole with lap record in Argentina Motorsport

Latest Videos

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found - Official Trailer | Directed by Raoul Peck | ...
Mandisi Dyantyis - CWAKA "One Night Only"