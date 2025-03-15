Motorsport

Norris takes pole for McLaren at Australian Grand Prix

15 March 2025 - 08:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Briton Norris lapped the lakeside circuit in 1:15.096 seconds, 0.084 ahead of Piastri as the final session of qualifying went down to the wire.
Briton Norris lapped the lakeside circuit in 1:15.096 seconds, 0.084 ahead of Piastri as the final session of qualifying went down to the wire.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris kept his cool on a sweltering afternoon at Albert Park to take pole position at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday as his teammate Oscar Piastri joined him on the front row.

Defending champion Max Verstappen's Red Bull will start third on the grid ahead of fourth-placed Mercedes driver George Russell but it was a disappointing session for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc to start seventh and Lewis Hamilton eighth.

Briton Norris lapped the lakeside circuit in 1:15.096 seconds, 0.084 ahead of Piastri as the final session of qualifying went down to the wire.

“It's the perfect way to start the year,” said Norris.

“Let's wait and see tomorrow, I know it's going to be a tricky race.

“I'm confident the car's in a great position.”

READ MORE

Piastri fastest in final Australian GP practice

Home racer Oscar Piastri put McLaren top of the time sheets in the final free practice before Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday while Haas ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Vasseur confident Hamilton will settle fast at Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur backed Lewis Hamilton to get into his stride quickly at the Italian outfit after the Briton made a slow start in ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Leclerc puts Hamilton in the shade in second Australian Grand Prix practice

Charles Leclerc left new Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton trailing in his wake as he topped the timesheets in the second free practice at the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris takes pole for McLaren at Australian Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. BMW expects €1bn hit to earnings from escalating tariffs news
  3. Mercedes-Benz unveils new CLA as all-electric coupé-sedan New Models
  4. IN PICS | Toyota Fortuner Challenge a gruelling display of greatness and grit Features
  5. Piastri fastest in final Australian GP practice Motorsport

Latest Videos

Singer Nick Soul launched his debut album Timeless
GRAMMYs: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate ICONIC Whitney Houston and ...