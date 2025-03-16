Marc Marquez wins Argentina GP ahead of brother Alex
16 March 2025 - 21:36
Ducati's red-hot Marc Marquez won the Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday after trailing his brother Alex for much of the race as the pair finished in the top two yet again while VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli was third.
Just as in the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand, polesitter Marc had yet another perfect weekend, having also won Saturday's sprint, to stay top of the MotoGP riders' championship standings with his 90th win across all classes.
