2025 MotoGP title race will be a Marquez family feud, says Marc

17 March 2025 - 12:47 By Reuters
Ducati's Marc Marquez (pictured) won in Argentina on Sunday after trailing Alex for much of the race as the pair finished in the top two again.
Ducati's Marc Marquez (pictured) won in Argentina on Sunday after trailing Alex for much of the race as the pair finished in the top two again.
Image: Ducati

Marc Marquez expects his younger brother Alex to be his main rival as he chases a seventh MotoGP world championship crown and is convinced it is just a matter of time before the Gresini Racing rider wins his first race in the premier class.

Alex, who is four years younger than 32-year-old Marc, has won the Moto2 plus Moto3 world championship and has seven MotoGP podiums to his name. He came close to winning his first MotoGP race at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix and in Argentina but was denied by an in-form Marc on both occasions.

Ducati's Marc won in Argentina on Sunday after trailing Alex for much of the race as the pair finished in the top two again.

MotoGP did not have two brothers finishing first and second for 76 years but the Marquez brothers have now achieved the feat twice in a fortnight.

“Alex will win some races this year, more than one,” Marc told reporters. “I know that when he is [feeling confident], he is able to win a world championship — like he did in Moto3 and in Moto2. Alex is the main opponent for the championship.

Alex, who is four years younger than 32-year-old Marc, has won the Moto2 plus Moto3 world championship and has seven MotoGP podiums to his name.
Alex, who is four years younger than 32-year-old Marc, has won the Moto2 plus Moto3 world championship and has seven MotoGP podiums to his name.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

“I was impressed by my brother's riding style today [Sunday]. He was riding super smoothly, super well, always keeping the corner speed. I thought, 'This guy is on another level today'. There were some moments when I said to myself, 'OK, second place is enough'.

“In the end, I [managed to win], but as you saw, I took a lot of risks at some points in the race — maybe too much.”

Alex, meanwhile, was determined to keep the momentum rolling.

He trails Marc by 16 points at the top of the world championship table, with twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia in third.

“I've never felt so strong in MotoGP. I'm enjoying the bike and everything I do. We need to keep going like that,” Alex said.

