Motorsport

F1 favourites McLaren have learnt from last year, says Norris

17 March 2025 - 13:58 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lando Norris showed he and favourites McLaren had learnt from last year by taking the lead in the Formula One drivers' championship for the first time and ending Max Verstappen's tenure at the top.
Lando Norris showed he and favourites McLaren had learnt from last year by taking the lead in the Formula One drivers' championship for the first time and ending Max Verstappen's tenure at the top.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lando Norris showed he and favourites McLaren had learnt from last year by taking the lead in the Formula One drivers' championship for the first time and ending Max Verstappen's tenure at the top.

The Briton's win in Sunday's Australian season opener halted his Red Bull rival's run dating to May 2022.

Norris dealt with successive safety cars, tricky conditions and a wet and slippery surface that caught out rookies and veterans.

“We worked a lot over the winter to prepare for a race like this because it's where we threw away a lot of opportunities last season,” he said. “Canada, Silverstone where we were not the best at preparing and knowing how decisive we've got to be.”

Norris could have won those races but missed out due to tyre calls. McLaren went on to win the constructor's title for the first time since 1998 but he finished runner-up to Verstappen.

“We knew we had to improve in certain areas. There’s been a lot of work on trying to make sure we're snappier and better with communication,” the Briton said on Sunday. “This time, we got it right and ended up on top.”

Norris fends off Verstappen for thrilling Australian Grand Prix victory

McLaren's Lando Norris swept to victory in a wet and wild Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off defending champion Max Verstappen in a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Norris accepted McLaren were favourites but could take nothing for granted.

“Max was three-tenths off [in qualifying] yesterday [Saturday]. Last year, we were much further off and ended up with the best car by the end of the season,” he said.

“If you start thinking things are good and groovy, that’s when you get caught. I think we're favourites because the team has done an amazing job and the car is flying, but we will have races where we struggle.”

The Briton started on pole position in Melbourne, something that never instilled too much confidence last year, and led the field away.

“It’s a difficult situation being first and not knowing what to do with tyres. You know someone will get it right behind you because they’re going to gamble and it’ll work out for them,” he said.

“I was making sure the guys on the pit wall and everyone back in mission control were aware of what was going on. Making sure we were on top of it, ready to make the right call.”

The closing laps threw up another challenge. “I’ve never led a race with five laps to go with Max behind me, trying to put me under pressure, in these conditions,” Norris said.

“Maybe Max has had that a few times — he’s raced against Lewis a lot and can deal with it better than I can. For me, it was a first. So, it was about seeing how I handled it when I got there.

“I'm happy I got through it and stayed calm. It’s something I improved from last year.”

READ MORE:

F1 teams sign 2026 commercial 'Concorde' agreement

All teams have signed Formula One's new 2026 "Concorde" commercial agreement to secure the Liberty Media-owned sport's long-term economic strength, ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Distraught Hadjar gets words of support from Hamilton's dad

Distraught and embarrassed Formula One rookie Isack Hadjar was consoled by Lewis Hamilton's father when the French driver's Australian Grand Prix ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hamilton's Ferrari debut falls flat in Australia

Having dominated Formula One's headlines in the build-up to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was far from the spotlight at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Vasseur confident Hamilton will settle fast at Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur backed Lewis Hamilton to get into his stride quickly at the Italian outfit after the Briton made a slow start in ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. F1 favourites McLaren have learnt from last year, says Norris Motorsport
  2. New Renault 5 Turbo 3E offers scorching electric performance New Models
  3. Honda to use Toyota’s US batteries to dodge tariff costs — report news
  4. IN PICS | Toyota Fortuner Challenge a gruelling display of greatness and grit Features
  5. Toyota C-HR goes electric with bold new looks news

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith