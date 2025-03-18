Breaking boundaries
Guy Davies will make history as only the second physically disabled competitor at the Simola Hillclimb, following Terry Smith in 2021. A former rugby player who suffered a spinal cord injury, Davies now works as a disability and access consultant.
He will drive his Porsche 911 Carrera, which he has owned since 2018 and modified with hand controls. “Behind the wheel, I’m not disabled,” said Davies. “I have more control with my hands than I ever did with my feet. I’m here to set a competitive time.”
In Class A3 for two-wheel drive, forced-induction cars up to six cylinders, Davies will face Cristiano Verolini in BMW South Africa’s 353kW M2 Competition, Ebrahim Mayat in his 2023 M4 CSL, Paul Munro in a 2020 Toyota Supra and Piet Potgieter in a 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
With no entries in Class A2 for all-wheel drive, four-cylinder cars, Class A1 presents a tight contest among two-wheel drive machines. Suzuki Auto South Africa continues its Tier 1 OEM sponsorship, fielding media entries in its Swift hatchback. Ernest Page will drive the latest Swift 1.2 while Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger returns in the turbocharged Swift Sport from 2024.
Other competitors include Bradleigh Boshoff in a MINI John Cooper Works, Siyabonga Mankonkwana in an Opel Corsa GSI Irmscher, Francis Cusens in a Fiat 500 Abarth, Yash Rampersad in a Porsche 718 Cayman, Andre Steenkamp in an Alfa Romeo 4C and the MasterDrive Driver Search winner in a Ford Fiesta ST.
Thrilling line-up of road cars and supercars for Simola Hillclimb
Image: Supplied
The 15th Simola Hillclimb, from May 1 to 4, promises to be a thriller as production and supercars vie for class honours and the coveted King of the Hill crown.
The action kicks off on May 2 with scrutineering in Knysna, followed by the crowd-favourite parade along Waterfront Drive where spectators can enjoy a tyre-smoking spectacle. The real contest begins on May 3, with four practice sessions and three qualifying rounds.
The excitement peaks on Sunday with three more qualifying runs, culminating in the Class Finals. The weekend’s highlight is the all-or-nothing Top 10 Shoot-out, where the fastest qualifiers battle for the King of the Hill title in the Road Car and Supercar category. With all vehicles adhering to standard showroom specifications, including road-legal tyres, this category offers a level playing field and relatable competition.
“We have received keen interest from numerous vehicle manufacturers again this year and we’re excited that several brands are debuting new models,” said Simola Hillclimb sporting director Geoff Goddard.
Image: Supplied
Exciting manufacturer entries
Mercedes-Benz returns for the third consecutive year, unveiling the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance for its South African debut. This powerhouse coupe combines a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 with a hybrid system, delivering 600kW and 1,420Nm. Behind the wheel is AMG Driving Academy head Clint Weston, whose aggressive driving last year promises another thrilling display up the 1.9km Simola Hill course. Weston will be a top contender for the King of the Hill title, aiming to beat JP van der Walt’s 2024 record of 42.935 seconds. With Van der Walt not competing this year, a new champion will emerge.
Joining the line-up in Class A8 for hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs), Mercedes-AMG also enters the AMG GLC 63 S E Performance, driven by Natalie Weston and the AMG C63 S E Performance, driven by Courtney Nicholl. Both vehicles feature a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine with hybrid assistance, producing a combined 500kW and 1,020Nm.
Newcomer MG is making a bold entrance, showcasing its electric performance with the Cyberster Roadster, driven by Joshua Lowe. This dual-motor all-wheel drive EV delivers 375kW. He’ll be joined by Johannes Pretorius in the yet-to-be-released MG4 XPower EV.
Image: Supplied
Competitive class battles
Class A7, for turbocharged or supercharged V8s and above, is dominated by Shelby South Africa/Lindenberg Racing, featuring six supercharged Shelby Mustangs. Five drivers — Joshua O’Callaghan, Vinesh Padayachy, Deon Smit, Paul Malatji and Paige Lindenberg — will drive Shelby Super Snake models, while James Temple takes on the competition in the exclusive Shelby Terlingua. Their rivals include Eugene Herbert in a Roush-supercharged Mustang and Simola Hillclimb regular Garth Mackintosh in a McLaren 720S.
Class A6, for naturally aspirated V8s and above, sees Jon Williams competing in a Ferrari 458 against veterans Gordon Nicholson (2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus) and Shiraz Bawa (2000 BMW M5).
In Class A5, three naturally aspirated six-cylinder Porsches will compete: Dayaan Padayachey’s 2014 Cayman GTS, Sean Mackay’s 2000 911 GT3 and Abu Bakr Omar’s 2018 911 GT3 RS. Ridwaan Babamia adds variety with his 2003 BMW M3.
BMW South Africa officially enters Class A4 with the twin-turbo 405kW M4 Competition xDrive driven by Leyton Fourie. Martin van Zummeren, switching from the Modified Saloon Car category, will compete in a 1997 Nissan R33 GT-R.
Image: Supplied
Breaking boundaries
Guy Davies will make history as only the second physically disabled competitor at the Simola Hillclimb, following Terry Smith in 2021. A former rugby player who suffered a spinal cord injury, Davies now works as a disability and access consultant.
He will drive his Porsche 911 Carrera, which he has owned since 2018 and modified with hand controls. “Behind the wheel, I’m not disabled,” said Davies. “I have more control with my hands than I ever did with my feet. I’m here to set a competitive time.”
In Class A3 for two-wheel drive, forced-induction cars up to six cylinders, Davies will face Cristiano Verolini in BMW South Africa’s 353kW M2 Competition, Ebrahim Mayat in his 2023 M4 CSL, Paul Munro in a 2020 Toyota Supra and Piet Potgieter in a 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
With no entries in Class A2 for all-wheel drive, four-cylinder cars, Class A1 presents a tight contest among two-wheel drive machines. Suzuki Auto South Africa continues its Tier 1 OEM sponsorship, fielding media entries in its Swift hatchback. Ernest Page will drive the latest Swift 1.2 while Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger returns in the turbocharged Swift Sport from 2024.
Other competitors include Bradleigh Boshoff in a MINI John Cooper Works, Siyabonga Mankonkwana in an Opel Corsa GSI Irmscher, Francis Cusens in a Fiat 500 Abarth, Yash Rampersad in a Porsche 718 Cayman, Andre Steenkamp in an Alfa Romeo 4C and the MasterDrive Driver Search winner in a Ford Fiesta ST.
MORE:
Iconic classic cars entered for Simola Hillclimb in May
Tickets now available for 2025 Simola Hillclimb
Simola Hillclimb Day 2: TimesLIVE takes the win in Class A1
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos