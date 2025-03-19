F1 sees 90-million new fans in 2024, with major growth in China

Formula One added nearly 90-million new fans last year, with China showing the biggest percentage rise after the sport's post-Covid-19 return to Shanghai, according to data released by Nielsen Sports on Wednesday.
China was on the calendar last year for the first time since 2019 and the circuit hosts the second round of the 2025 season this weekend, though there is no longer a Chinese driver on the grid. Zhou Guanyu is now a Ferrari reserve after losing his race seat at Sauber.
Nielsen put Formula One's global fandom at 826.5-million, 12% more than in 2023, with a 39% increase in fans in China over the past 12 months.
The US, a key growth market with three grands prix, showed a 10.5% expansion. Canada (+31.5%), Argentina and Saudi Arabia (both +25.5%) were also strong.
The Argentina figures reflect the effect of Franco Colapinto last year becoming the country's first driver on the grid since 2001 when he replaced dropped American Logan Sargeant at Williams. Colapinto, 21, is now a reserve at Renault-owned Alpine and tipped to take a race seat there with Australian rookie Jack Doohan's place seen at risk.
The 2025 season, the sport's 75th, has got off to a strong start with the estimated attendance at the opening Australian Grand Prix put at a record 465,498.
Image: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
That total is more than 13,000 higher than 2024 and the race in Melbourne also drew a bigger TV audience than the previous year, with Nielsen reporting a 22% increase.
Cumulative TV viewership was up more than 10% in 2024 for the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
US broadcaster ESPN reported its largest Australian Grand Prix audience on record last weekend with an average 1.1-million viewers.
Nielsen said Formula One’s digital footprint continued to expand, with YouTube highlights drawing an additional 233-million views.
“Formula One’s growth reflects its growing global appeal,” said Nielsen Sports global GM Jon Stainer. “With a more competitive season in 2024 and key markets such as the US, China and Brazil experiencing year-on-year fan growth, F1 continues to strengthen its position as a truly global sport.”
Last year saw McLaren replace Red Bull as constructor's champions, though Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his fourth title in a row and seven drivers from four teams winning races.
This season started with McLaren's Lando Norris ending Verstappen's run of more than 1,000 days as championship leader by winning in Australia.
