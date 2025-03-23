Evans wins in Kenya and extends championship lead

Toyota's Elfyn Evans won Safari Rally Kenya on Sunday to extend his world championship lead to 36 points.
Hyundai's Ott Tanak was second, more than a minute behind, with his defending champion team mate Thierry Neuville third.
It was Evans's second win in three races this season and second in a row after Sweden. The Welshman, who was also runner-up in the Monte Carlo season-opener, now has 88 points to Neuville's 52 and Tanak's 49.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images
