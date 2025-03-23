Motorsport

Evans wins in Kenya and extends championship lead

23 March 2025 - 19:59 By Reuters
Toyota's Elfyn Evans won Safari Rally Kenya on Sunday to extend his world championship lead to 36 points.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Hyundai's Ott Tanak was second, more than a minute behind, with his defending champion team mate Thierry Neuville third.

It was Evans's second win in three races this season and second in a row after Sweden. The Welshman, who was also runner-up in the Monte Carlo season-opener, now has 88 points to Neuville's 52 and Tanak's 49.

