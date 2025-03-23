The thickness of the plank on Hamilton's car was below the minimum nine millimetres.
Leclerc, Hamilton and Gasly disqualified from Chinese GP
Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified from the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix after their cars failed post-race checks on Sunday.
The pair finished fifth and sixth respectively in the race in Shanghai but Leclerc's car was found to be under the weight limit while Hamilton's car was reported to stewards for excessive skid wear.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who finished 11th, was also disqualified for his car being below the minimum weight.
Leclerc had lost his car's front wing end plate in a first-lap collision with Hamilton but that was replaced before the final weighing.
Stewards reported that it weighed 799kg after the fuel was drained, with the minimum weight set at 800kg.
The thickness of the plank on Hamilton's car was below the minimum nine millimetres.
“During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly,” stewards said in a statement.
“The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.”
The disqualifications benefited Haas particularly, with Esteban Ocon moving up to fifth and rookie Oliver Bearman eighth.
Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli moved up to sixth for Mercedes with Alex Albon seventh for Williams.
Gasly's disqualification meant Lance Stroll finished ninth for Aston Martin and Carlos Sainz took the final point for Williams despite finishing 13th on track.
