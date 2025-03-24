Motorsport

McLaren's Norris feels 'nervous and excited' about Piastri title battle

24 March 2025 - 09:19 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lando Norris (left) is relishing the prospect of battling teammate Oscar Piastri for the Formula One drivers' title and says McLaren are ready for any tension that arises.
Lando Norris (left) is relishing the prospect of battling teammate Oscar Piastri for the Formula One drivers' title and says McLaren are ready for any tension that arises.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lando Norris is relishing the prospect of battling teammate Oscar Piastri for the Formula One drivers' title and says McLaren are ready for any tension that arises.

Pole-sitter Piastri led Norris in a McLaren one-two at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, a week after Norris finished top in the season-opener in Australia.

Norris said his car did not have the pace to catch Piastri in Shanghai and he ended up glad to finish second ahead of Mercedes' George Russell with fading brakes in the closing laps. But the Briton expects closer battles with his Australian teammate as the season progresses.

“I think we're both excited — probably nervous and excited at the same time — as I'm sure the team will be,” said Norris.

“But we're ready. We know that as much as we work together and we have a good time and enjoy ourselves, we want to try to beat each other and show who's best. And that's inevitable. So there's no point trying to hide away from that or make something of it.”

Horner says Red Bull will support 'struggling' Lawson

Red Bull will support struggling Liam Lawson as best they can, team boss Christian Horner said after the New Zealander drew a blank for the second ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

With 44 points from the first two rounds, Norris leads the race for the drivers' title before the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on April 6, eight points clear of Red Bull's defending champion Max Verstappen, who was fourth in China.

Norris remains the bookmakers' favourite to win the championship ahead of Piastri, who trails his teammate by 10 points after a costly slide at Albert Park saw him settle for ninth at his home Grand Prix.

While Verstappen won a fourth consecutive drivers' title last year, Norris and Piastri won six races between them to ensure McLaren took the constructors' championship.

As the McLaren drivers scrap for race wins, they will also need to help each other to ensure the team can stave off rivals scrambling to bridge the gap, said Norris.

“I think we achieved something better this weekend because of that [help],” he added. “And we'll continue to do that.

“Like Oscar said, at any point other teams can find something. They can catch up quicker than you think, just like we did last year. We also have to think as a team and keep pushing the team forward from that side.”

READ MORE:

Leclerc, Hamilton and Gasly disqualified from Chinese GP

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified from the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix after their cars failed post-race checks ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Kyalami and Cape Town in duel to host F1 Grand Prix as bid deadline expires

March 18 was the deadline for bidders to submit interest in hosting a South African Formula One race
Motoring
3 days ago

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan dies at 76

Eddie Jordan, the charismatic Irish entrepreneur whose Formula One team gave Michael Schumacher a grand prix debut in 1991, has died of prostate ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | What’s the best 4x4 for camping? Features
  2. Musk backlash drives Tesla trade-ins to record high news
  3. Mini’s electric ace up its sleeve is a canny and compelling package Lifestyle
  4. Jenson Button to race his Jaguar E-Type at Goodwood Revival Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Haval H7 Reviews

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide 84 | Hyundai Kona, Isuzu MU-X, Subaru Forester, Mazda BT-50, ...
Congo rebels dismiss ceasefire calls, capture strategic town | REUTERS