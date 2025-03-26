Motorsport

Struggling Fernando Alonso dealing with neck injury

26 March 2025 - 08:32 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso has yet to score a point and was forced to retire four laps into Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. He revealed afterwards he has been coping with a neck injury.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Fernando Alonso acknowledged he has been dealing with an injury after failing to finish his second consecutive race to begin the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The 43-year-old Spaniard has yet to score a point and was forced to retire four laps into Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. Alonso revealed afterwards he has been coping with a neck injury.

"I was wearing  neck protection because I've had a pinched nerve or something these past few days," he told Spanish media, according to The Mirror. "But in the end, it didn't help much because I didn't do many laps.

"We had a brake issue. The rear brakes were very hot from the first lap and on the last one before retiring, I hit the brakes into turn one and the pedal went all the way down with no braking power."

The two-time world champion has not won a race since 2013 and is seeking an elusive 33rd career F1 victory. Alonso sits at the bottom of the driver standings with four others who have yet to register a point, and he is 10 points behind Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll.

Alonso crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and said he was "lucky" to have not taken out other cars when his car began to fail in Shanghai.

The Aston Martin team has a few weeks to address issues with Alonso's car before the next race in Japan on April 5, which begins a stretch of three consecutive race weeks.

"We need to understand what happened and next is a triple-header," Alonso said. "Hopefully I can see the checkered flag for the first time this year and we can turn things around in Japan."

