Motorsport

Verstappen 'likes' post criticising Red Bull's treatment of Lawson

27 March 2025 - 21:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lawson's (left) demotion back to the Racing Bulls sister outfit, in a straight swap with Yuki Tsunoda, means Verstappen (right) will have his third teammate in four races in Japan next week.
Lawson's (left) demotion back to the Racing Bulls sister outfit, in a straight swap with Yuki Tsunoda, means Verstappen (right) will have his third teammate in four races in Japan next week.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has 'liked' an Instagram post by former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde criticising the team for dropping New Zealander Liam Lawson just two rounds into the season.

Lawson's demotion back to the Racing Bulls sister outfit, in a straight swap with Yuki Tsunoda, means Verstappen will have his third teammate in four races in Japan next week.

Verstappen's Dutch compatriot Van der Garde, who raced 19 times for now-defunct Caterham in 2013, said he was “getting a bit tired of” the narrative of having to deliver under pressure or face the consequences.

“Yes, you gotta perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements,” he said.

“They made a decision — fully aware — gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit.

“Don't forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put into his career so far to achieve the level where he is now ... yes, he underperformed the first two races — but if anyone's aware of that it's himself.”

Van der Garde urged Lawson to “trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong”.

Those who liked the post included Verstappen's Instagram account and that of former Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly, who also lost his place alongside the now-four times world champion in 2019.

Dutch media have reported that Verstappen, who has not commented directly, was unhappy with the decision to drop Lawson.

Red Bull to swap Lawson for Tsunoda starting Japanese Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda will race for Red Bull for his home Japanese Formula One Grand Prix next week with struggling New Zealander Liam Lawson demoted to ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Struggling Fernando Alonso dealing with neck injury

Fernando Alonso acknowledged he has been dealing with an injury after failing to finish his second consecutive race to begin the 2025 Formula 1 ...
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren's Norris feels 'nervous and excited' about Piastri title battle

Lando Norris is relishing the prospect of battling teammate Oscar Piastri for the Formula One drivers' title and says McLaren are ready for any ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Verstappen 'likes' post criticising Red Bull's treatment of Lawson Motorsport
  2. Ford South Africa rolls out Ranger Plug-in Hybrid production news
  3. Trump’s 25% car tariff triggers global backlash — industry reactions news
  4. Historic Citroën ZX Rallye Raid heads to auction at Villa d’Estehe Features
  5. Porsche upgrades its infotainment system for new model year news

Latest Videos

Malaika - Destiny
The Tokens - The Lion Sleeps Tonight