Verstappen 'likes' post criticising Red Bull's treatment of Lawson

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has 'liked' an Instagram post by former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde criticising the team for dropping New Zealander Liam Lawson just two rounds into the season.

Lawson's demotion back to the Racing Bulls sister outfit, in a straight swap with Yuki Tsunoda, means Verstappen will have his third teammate in four races in Japan next week.

Verstappen's Dutch compatriot Van der Garde, who raced 19 times for now-defunct Caterham in 2013, said he was “getting a bit tired of” the narrative of having to deliver under pressure or face the consequences.

“Yes, you gotta perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements,” he said.