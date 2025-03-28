Formula One driver Liam Lawson says his demotion by Red Bull after two races was “tough” but he is excited to work with his former team Racing Bulls.
The New Zealander was replaced by Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda in a straight swap between the sister teams after not scoring a point in Australia and China as defending champion Max Verstappen's new teammate.
“Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a child, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” the 23-year-old wrote on social media.
“It’s tough, but I'm grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for the support, it means the world.
“Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places.”
Lawson qualified 18th and failed to finish in Australia before qualifying last for the sprint and race in China.
He will join French rookie Isack Hadjar at Italy-based Racing Bulls where he raced 11 times in 2023-2024.
Lawson's demotion has gone down poorly in New Zealand where pundits and motor racing figures blamed Red Bull for not giving him time to prove himself.
“It’s a cruel sport, but I don’t think he was given a fair shot,” Indycar driver Scott McLaughlin said.
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Lawson's replacement was “purely a sporting decision” and Red Bull would support the New Zealander as best they could.
Japan hosts the next round of F1 at Suzuka on April 6.
Red Bull demotion 'tough', says Lawson
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
