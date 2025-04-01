Motorsport

Aston Martin will be in F1 for decades to come, says owner Stroll

01 April 2025 - 07:54 By Reuters
The Aston Martin brand will be in Formula One for decades to come, team owner Lawrence Stroll said on Monday after the sportscar maker announced the sale of its stake in the Silverstone-based outfit.
Image: Andrew Ferraro/Getty Images for Aston Martin

Aston Martin said it is raising more than £125m (R2.96bn) through funding from Stroll, its chair, and the sale of its stake in the F1 team which is controlled by the Canadian.

"The moves demonstrate Aston Martin's place on the Formula One grid is as secure as ever," the billionaire said.

"AML recently recommitted to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with AMF1, confirming the legendary Aston Martin brand and its British racing green colours will compete in Formula One for decades to come."

The racing team, whose title sponsor is Saudi energy giant Aramco, said Stroll had commissioned investment bank Raine Group to help find a buyer for Aston Martin's stake.

"Raine will work closely with AMF1's commercial chief Jeff Slack to secure a strategic investor who can add long-term value to the team and the brand," they said. 

