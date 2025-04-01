Haas F1 team to run cherry blossom livery at Japanese Grand Prix

“After a successful weekend in Shanghai, we’re energised to come to Japan,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu.
Image: Haas F1
The Haas F1 team will debut a bespoke cherry blossom livery at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, celebrating the country’s famed Sakura season.
With Japan’s Formula One race now a spring fixture after last year’s calendar reshuffle, Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will take to the 5.8km figure-eight circuit in VF-25s adorned with a unique cherry blossom motif.
The US-based outfit heads into the weekend looking to carry momentum from its strong performance in China, where Ocon finished fifth and Bearman eighth, securing 14 points and lifting the team to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship.
Ocon has raced at Suzuka five times, achieving a best finish of fourth in the rain-shortened 2022 race. While Bearman has yet to compete at the circuit, he tested a Super Formula car there in December 2024 as part of his preparations for the season.
“After a successful weekend in Shanghai, we’re energised to come to Japan,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu.
“Suzuka is a challenging circuit for drivers and engineers to set up the car correctly. Though we raced competitively in Shanghai, we know we still carry a fundamental car issue exposed in Melbourne.
“We’re going into this weekend with our eyes wide open, ready to tackle any challenges and get the best out of the VF-25 and our drivers.”
With Haas looking to build on its recent progress, the team will be aiming for another strong points-scoring performance in Suzuka.
