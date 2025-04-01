Red Bull Racing will pay tribute to its championship-winning partnership with Honda at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda set to race in a special white and red livery inspired by the legendary Honda RA272.
The RA272 was the first Japanese car to win a Formula One race, securing victory at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix with Richie Ginther behind the wheel. The RB21s will echo its design, featuring the Japanese flag motif, a classic "H" logo on the nose and a Honda emblem on the rear bodywork.
Additionally, a special 60th-anniversary logo marking Honda’s first F1 victory will be displayed across all four Red Bull-backed cars on the grid.
IN PICS | Red Bull to run special Honda tribute livery at Japanese Grand Prix
Image: Supplied
Red Bull Racing will pay tribute to its championship-winning partnership with Honda at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda set to race in a special white and red livery inspired by the legendary Honda RA272.
The RA272 was the first Japanese car to win a Formula One race, securing victory at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix with Richie Ginther behind the wheel. The RB21s will echo its design, featuring the Japanese flag motif, a classic "H" logo on the nose and a Honda emblem on the rear bodywork.
Additionally, a special 60th-anniversary logo marking Honda’s first F1 victory will be displayed across all four Red Bull-backed cars on the grid.
Image: Supplied
This marks the second time Red Bull Racing has raced in white to honour Honda after the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, where Verstappen and Sergio Pérez secured a double podium in a similar tribute livery.
"Our relationship with Honda deserves celebration. It has been one of continued success and brought the team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history,” said team principal Christian Horner
“Max has won four world titles with a Honda power unit, and the team have lifted two constructors' titles. In addition, Honda's reliability enabled it to complete the most successful season in the sport's history in 2023.
“The livery is a tribute to Honda's success in the sport and the final year of what has been a thoroughly enjoyable partnership. I am looking forward to seeing it out on track."
With Honda set to part ways with Red Bull at the end of 2025, the constructor electing to take its powertrain development in-house with a technical partnership with Ford, the farewell tribute livery marks a fitting celebration of a dominant era in Formula One.
READ MORE:
Aston Martin will be in F1 for decades to come, says owner Stroll
After Red Bull swap, Tsunoda and Lawson must prove their worth
Struggling Fernando Alonso dealing with neck injury
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos