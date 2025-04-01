Phelps joined Nascar in 2005.
Nascar names Steve Phelps as its first commissioner
Steve Phelps was named Nascar's first commissioner on Monday with a mission focused on "strategic growth and international expansion".
Phelps, 62, had been serving as president of Nascar since 2018. In the newly created role, he will oversee all aspects of the sport that include the International Motorsports Association and all 15 Nascar-owned or operated tracks.
Steve O'Donnell was promoted from COO to succeed Phelps as president. O'Donnell is responsible for the day-to-day leadership of all three Nascar national series (Cup Series, Xfinity and Trucks), all commercial, media and track operations and four international series and multiple properties.
"We are thrilled to name Steve Phelps as Nascar's first commissioner," said Nascar chair and CEO Jim France.
"His leadership, professionalism and well-earned respect from across the sports industry speak to his unique value for the sport. With more than 50 years of expertise between them, Steve Phelps and Steve O'Donnell bring tremendous expertise, stability and a commitment to the bold racing innovations that will continue to serve fans, teams and stakeholders for many years to come."
Phelps joined Nascar in 2005.
"I'm honoured to take this next step in helping to guide Nascar, the sport I've loved since my father took me to my first race at five years old, continue to grow and welcome new fans, competitors and partners that together create some of the most extraordinary moments in sports," Phelps said.
"I cannot thank the France family enough for their unwavering commitment to our fans, their steady leadership and, most importantly, their stewardship of stock car racing since its inception nearly eight decades ago. The sport is truly one of the great American business stories and I'm privileged to continue as part of that legacy, and specially its bright future."
O'Donnell becomes the sixth president in the sport's 77-year history.
"In my 30 years in NASCAR, I've been most inspired by the passion of race fans at tracks across the country. It has been a privilege to help bring our sport to fans through incredible new venues and innovative engaging content that showcase the best racing in our storied history," O'Donnell said.
"I believe we're the best in the world at creating 'bucket list' events that merge sports and entertainment with tailgating, camping and the most immersive fan experience in sports. I'm honoured to continue that mission and build on the collaboration and innovation with our teams and partners to deliver the best racing to sports fans everywhere."
