Sergio Perez in talks with teams over 2026 F1 return

02 April 2025 - 08:10 By Reuters
In 281 career races, Sergio Perez has six wins, 39 podium finishes and four top five finishes in the standings.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sergio Perez's absence from Formula 1 may not be long.

Speaking to F1's official website on Tuesday, the former Red Bull driver and 14-year veteran of the circuit said he is talking to many teams about returning to racing in 2026 while he spends this year away from the circuit.

"I've been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi," the 35-year-old told F1.com while speaking from home in Mexico. "The season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months.

"We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I'm only coming back if the project makes sense  and is something I can enjoy."

After the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December, Perez and Red Bull announced they were cutting ties despite Perez having two more years left on his contract. After finishing second in the standings to teammate Max Verstappen in 2023, Perez struggled last season. He failed to win a race for the first time since 2019 and had only four podium finishes. He had 20 over the two previous seasons.

In 281 career races, Perez has six wins, 39 podium finishes and four top-five finishes in the standings. Most of that success, including three of the top five finishes, came in his four seasons with Red Bull.

"Everything happened late in the season," Perez told F1.com. "I wasn't expecting it to happen. It only became clearer once we were in Qatar, and we started to discuss and negotiate my exit from the team. It all happened very quickly."

Among the teams rumoured to be speaking to Perez is American manufacturer Cadillac, which will enter F1 competition next season.

New Zealander Liam Lawson, Perez's replacement at Red Bull this season, has struggled and was replaced after only two races. Yuki Tsunoda will take his place at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

One commonality between Perez's struggles last season and Lawson's so far this season is the RB20 car designed by Red Bull and first used in competition by Perez last season.

"Especially last year, I didn't get to show what I'm able to do as a driver," Perez said. "All of a sudden people realise how difficult the car is to drive."

